Master & Dynamic announces its new MW09 ANC TWS earphones

Master & Dynamic has been one of our favorite audio company’s around here. It’s been a minute or two since we’ve reviewed anything from the company but they are still making devices. The latest is the Master & Dynamic MW09 active-noise cancelling true wireless earphones.

The Master & Dynamic MW09 True Wireless Earphones ($349/$399) feature a bold design crafted from sapphire glass, aluminum, and Kevlar, up to 16 hours of listening time, and the company’s signature sound. Here’s what the rest of the company’s press release had to say about these new earphones.

Optimized from the inside out, the Master & Dynamic MW09 features an updated acoustic architecture, refined ergonomic body, up to 16 hours of listening, and aluminum and Kevlar cases with wireless charging. This latest generation of earphones offers the ultimate listening experience in a streamlined, powerful package.

“For the MW09, we focused our efforts on producing significant performance enhancements without compromising our obsession with design and materials. We’re most excited about our proprietary AI-enhanced talk solution and adaptive ANC. But, we’ve also upgraded the M&D Connect App with new functionality including sidetone, custom EQ settings, earphone battery monitoring and an earphone fit test. With all these improved features, I’m confident the MW09 will sound as good as it looks.” — Jonathan Levine, Founder & CEO.

The new Master & Dynamic MW09s feature brilliant sound, impressive AI-enabled talk capabilities, and best-in-class connectivity. The redesigned acoustic architecture and custom 11mm beryllium drivers create our most expansive sound profile ever. Optimized microphone and sensor placement as well as new adaptive noise cancellation algorithms create a precisely tuned ANC experience that more effectively removes unwanted environmental noises, while maintaining a rich, warm sound. Bluetooth 5.4 provides incredibly reliable and clear connectivity. The MW09 is compatible with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound and is also Auracast-ready.

The iconic earphone silhouette is finished with anodized aluminum and sapphire glass and is available in six luxe colorways. The acoustic enclosure and overall construction have been optimized to provide both a lighter weight and a more secure fit for a wider range of users, and added comfort during extended listening. Three colorways are matched with anodized aluminum cases, and an additional three colorways are paired with a Kevlar charging case. All cases offer inductive as well as corded recharging via USB-C.

Master & Dynamic’s MW09 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones are available in Black with Black Aluminum Case, White, and Silver with Silver Aluminum Case, Gold with Gold Aluminum Case, Green with Kevlar® Case, Blue with Kevlar® Case, and Gunmetal with Kevlar® case. All styles will be available for purchase or pre-order at the company’s website starting November 14, 2023.

MW09 with Aluminum Case > $349 / €399 / £319

MW09 with Kevlar Case > $399 / €449 / £369

