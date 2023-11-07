Dell announces new UltraSharp monitors that help with eye comfort

Made for professionals working from the office or home, Dell is introducing the world’s first five-star certified monitors for eye comfort – the Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE) and Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D).

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

This is a brand-new industry standard for eye comfort developed by TUV Rheinland, one of the world’s leading professional and independent testing service providers. TUV Rheinland will also be issuing a press release on this new certification (see attached). Dell is the first in the market to introduce monitors with this highest 5-star rating certification.

These monitors offer enhanced visual comfort features to help users reduce eye strain, including:

Doubling our current UltraSharp monitors’ refresh rate to a fast 120Hz refresh rate to deliver smoother and sharper motion visuals.

Improved ComfortView Plus that brings a significant reduction in harmful blue light exposures, from previous generation of up to 50 percent exposure to now less than 35 percent exposure

Built-in Ambient Light Sensor that detects ambient lighting condition and automatically adjusts screen brightness and color tone setting.

These new features are important because a recent study indicated that a monitor which adjusts its brightness under different ambient light levels can reduce the frequency of eye fatigue signs by 7 to 17 percent. Another study revealed that a monitor with a low blue light reduction feature helps reduce signs of eye fatigue by 8 percent after 50 minutes of performing a search task.

Coming in a slightly smaller size and also with enhanced visual comfort features are the new Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2424HE) and Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor (U2424H). See below for a breakdown of the other features available in these four new monitors:

Connected Productivity: Extensive connectivity options include a single cable ThunderboltTM or USB-C® that transmits up to 90W power delivery, data and video signals, RJ45 that delivers up to 2.5 GbE for fast and stable network connection, all available on the Dell UltraSharp 27 ThunderboltTM Hub Monitor and the Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C® Hub Monitor. All four monitors come with HDMI and DP 1.4 connectivity.

Sustainability: The monitors are EPEAT Gold, TCO Edge, ENERGYSTAR, FSC certified. Dell is an EPEAT Climate+ champion and has the industry’s widest portfolio of monitors6 including the new UltraSharp 24 and 27 monitors (U2424H/HE and U2724D/DE) that have achieved the EPEAT Climate+ designation. This means that these products have met the industry’s best practices around decarbonization.

Dell has also introduced new video conferencing monitors with upgraded convenience, a better camera and next-level multitasking features. These monitors are the world’s first 23.8-inch, 27-inch and 34-inch video conferencing monitors certified for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom. As a reminder, these monitors include an integrated camera, speakers, and microphones to allow for a clean desk setup.

To help you look your best even in low light conditions, we have integrated an intelligent 4MP 2K QHD camera complete with AI auto-framing, digital overlap HDR, and video noise reduction support. Enjoy enhanced security and swift collaboration thanks to Dell ExpressSign-in, which senses when you are near or away and helps lock your device or sign you in via Windows Hello. For added security, a mechanical privacy shutter is built-in, so you can manually block the webcam from use. With these new features added, plus the new functional design of the monitors where the camera and speakers are now placed prominently at the top, these monitors are sure to uplevel your video conferencing experience.

Pricing & Availability

Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor (U2424H) is available November 9th starting at $379.99 (USD)

Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C® Hub Monitor (U2424HE) is available November 9th starting at $459.99 (USD)

Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D) is available November 9th starting at $479.99 (USD)

Dell UltraSharp 27 ThunderboltTM Hub Monitor (U2724DE) is available November 9th starting at $649.99 (USD)

Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (P3424WEB) is available now starting at $949.99 (USD)

Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (P2424HEB) is available November 30th starting at $509.99 (USD)

Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (P2724DEB) is available December 7th starting at $699.99 (USD)

