Onkyo announces its new TX-SR3100 AVR

“With HDMI 2.1a support, the Onkyo TX-SR3100 provides a wide range of video resolutions and refresh rates, including 8K60 and 4K120, Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® formats give engineers the ability to map sound in three-dimensional space, Newly updated sound quality delivers ONKYO’s dynamic sound and content information in fine detail,” said Akihisa Watanabe, Project Leader at Onkyo.

Key features of the Onkyo TX-SR3100 AVR include:

Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®: The Onkyo TX-SR3100 boasts cutting-edge features that promise to immerse you in a world of sound and vision like never before. Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® formats give engineers the ability to map sound in three-dimensional space, allowing for effects to seamlessly move from speaker to speaker throughout the room. Whether you’re watching the latest blockbusters or revisiting classic favorites, this technology will envelop you in a sonic experience like no other,

HDMI 2.1a with 8K: With HDMI 2.1a support, the Onkyo TX-SR3100 provides a wide range of video resolutions and refresh rates, including 8K60 and 4K120, along with support for Dynamic HDR formats, ALLM, VRR, QFT and SBTM(Source-Based Tone Mapping). The combination of a 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and sharp viewing of high-speed action, while HDMI 2.1a with 8K readiness guarantees that your system is equipped for the clearest and most pristine picture quality available, both now and in the future.

Dolby Vision and HDR10+: Say goodbye to blurry visuals and dull colors. The Onkyo TX-SR3100 incorporates Dolby Vision and HDR10+ technology, which enhances the quality of your favorite content, delivering crisp, clear visuals and dynamic colors right to your living room.

AccuEQ Room Calibration: Setting up your home theater has never been easier, thanks to AccuEQ Room Calibration. This innovative technology ensures that your receiver and speakers are perfectly calibrated to the room they're in, compensating for differences in speaker size and distance, resulting in exceptional audio playback no matter the space you're in.

Vocal Enhancer: The Onkyo TX-SR3100's Vocal Enhancer technology emphasizes dialogue and vocals by adding the Center element to your Front Left and Front Right speakers. This feature ensures that you catch every word, even during action-packed scenes with explosions or quiet moments in intense dramas, regardless of the volume setting.

Music Optimizer: For audiophiles, the Onkyo TX-SR3100's Music Optimizer DSP listening mode restores audio files to their original lossless quality, reconstructing data lost during compression. This feature is particularly valuable for formats such as WMA, AAC, and MP3, ensuring you experience the full depth and richness of your music collection.

Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer: When enjoying any Dolby format, engage the Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer for a truly immersive listening experience. This technology creates a virtual surround and height effect from traditional speaker layouts, eliminating the need for additional surround or height speakers, making it feel like sounds are coming from above and far off, just as they should.

The Onkyo TX-SR3100 is the ultimate home entertainment companion, offering a premium, immersive experience that will redefine your enjoyment of movies, music, and games. Available to order now ($399 US) at authorized retailers and on the company’s website.

