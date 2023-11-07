Sight & Sound Films announces home release of I Heard The Bells

Sight & Sound is a local favorite here in the Branson, Missouri area and they sell out hundreds of shows a year. While there are other Sight & Sound locations, I have a warm spot for them because at least one of those locations is in our backyard. The production company has been producing live stage shows based on Biblical stories for nearly five decades.

Now, Sight & Sound partners with Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to release their debut feature film, I Heard The Bells, for the first time on Digital and DVD on November 14, 2023. The release will contain bonus features delving deeper into the filmmaking and historical figures that inspired the film.

Set in the 1860s, the film takes viewers on a journey through the experiences of author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who leads an idyllic life – until the day his world is shattered by tragedy. With a nation divided by Civil War and his family torn apart, Longfellow puts down his pen, silenced by grief. However, it’s the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet’s lost voice as he discovers resounding hope and a rekindled faith.

“While many recognize Longfellow as one of America’s most well-known poets, they often don’t realize how his words and faith in God had far-reaching impact,” said Josh Enck, I Heard The Bells Director and Chief Story Officer of Sight & Sound. “The passion behind creating this film was not only to share the true story behind the Christmas carol, but to deliver a story of hope to a hope-hungry world.”

As the first Sight & Sound film ever produced, I Heard The Bells far exceeded expectations, garnering a 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Initially debuting in December 2022 as a three-day-only theatrical event, the film’s run in movie theaters nationwide extended to two months as a result of high demand, resulting in $5.6 million in box office sales. The partnership between Pinnacle Peak Pictures, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Sight & Sound opens the door for the ministry to reach audiences in a whole new way.

“We’re honored to collaborate with Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment this holiday season to bring this powerful story to life for new and existing audiences,” explains Katie Miller, Director of Marketing & Communications. “We‘re passionate about sharing true stories of individuals who changed the world because Christ first changed them with as many people as possible. We can’t wait to share what’s next for Sight & Sound Films.”

I Heard The Bells will be available on Digital and DVD on November 14, 2023, in the US and Canada, and is now available for presale through select retailers. For more information on I Heard The Bells, visit the website.

