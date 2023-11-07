I propose we drop Black Friday and just call the month of November, Black November. Why? Cause these early sales are piling up, and Black Friday just seems like a distant memory. The Hisense Pre-Black Friday sale is live now.
Like many other brands, Hisense has started offering deals early this year. We have the best deals from the company down below, all of them can be found on Amazon. Prices are accurate as of the time of publishing, prices are subject to change and may be different when you read this article.
The Hisense Pre-Black Friday Sale
|Retailer Link
|Product
|MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Sale Dates
|Amazon
|50 R6G Series 4K UHD Roku TV
|$449.99
|$239.99
|$210 OFF (47%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|75” A6H Series 4K UHD Google TV
|$699.99
|$498.00
|$202 OFF
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|55” U6K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$579.99
|$348.00
|$232 OFF (40%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|65” U6K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$799.99
|$498.00
|$302 OFF (38%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|75” U6K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$1199.99
|$698.99
|$502 OFF (42%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|55” U7K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$799.99
|$479.99
|$320 OFF (40%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|65” U7K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$1049.99
|$699.99
|$350 OFF (33%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|75” U7K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$1499.99
|$899.99
|$600 OFF (40%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|85″ U7K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$2199.99
|$1498.00
|$702 OFF (32%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|55” U8K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$1099.99
|$698.00
|$402 OFF (37%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|65” U8K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$1399.99
|$898.00
|$502 OFF (36%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|75” U8K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$1949.99
|$1295.00
|$655 OFF (34%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|100” U8K Series Mini-LED QLED Google TV
|$4999.99
|$4071.60
|$928 OFF (19%)
|11/6 – 11/12
|Amazon
|AX5125H 5.1.2 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
|$449.99
|$319.99
|$130 OFF (29%)
|11/6 – 11/12
