Jackson drops its new Limited Edition Pro Series Signature Jeff Loomis Kelly HT6

Today, Jackson launched the Limited Edition Pro Series Signature Jeff Loomis Kelly HT6, the latest collaboration between Modern Metal legend Jeff Loomis and the iconic heavy metal guitar brand. Loomis’s relationship with the Jackson brand has spanned over two decades and reached a milestone in 2020 with the release of his signature Kelly and followed up two years later by the release of a robust signature seven-string Soloist. Now, Loomis returns with another onslaught to the metal community with another prized machine, enthralling both Loomis fans and players searching for a modernized take on the Kelly shape alike.

Jackson caters to the guitarist who is in pursuit of greater speed, power, and accuracy in their playing. This pursuit of excellence in performance has been at the core of Jackson’s philosophy since its inception. In a parallel journey that spans back to 1995, Jeff Loomis has been a prominent figure on the world’s stages, consistently embodying this very sentiment.

His distinctive, exacting and technically driven playing style has left an indelible mark on various subgenres of metal. Loomis’s musical journey has been notably marked by his presence in globally acclaimed bands like Nevermore and Arch Enemy, through which he has propelled his artistry to new heights.

Through the decades, dedicated fans have had the privilege of witnessing Loomis continuously refine his signature playing style, taking it to unprecedented levels. His commitment to pushing the boundaries of the metal genre has been a source of inspiration for many, and his collaboration with Jackson embodies this shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of metal music.

“It’s a seriously metal looking guitar,” said Jeff Loomis. “My favorite feature is the heel mount truss rod wheel. As a touring musician, it’s perfect if I need to adjust the neck on the fly. The playability is truly superior and the single volume and pickup toggle switches make it simple yet effective. I’ve played Jackson’s from an early age so working with them again to create this signature model has been incredibly fulfilling. I just really love how this guitar turned out and I know fans will too.”

This new Signature model is built to reflect Loomis’s profound knowledge of what makes a guitar perfect for playing metal. His decades of experience taught him that the 25.5” scale length he chose is ideal for intricate fretboard skills and impeccable intonation.

The through-body, graphite-reinforced neck with 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard makes for a light and agile playing experience. The Seymour Duncan® Jeff Loomis Signature Blackouts® pickups give this metal monolith its roar of clear and articulate tones, even when under the heaviest distortion.

A Hipshot HardTail Bridge will handle the rigors and ravages of the road, while a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel makes for quick and painless neck relief tweaks. Luminlay® side dots on the neck allow for playing on the darkest of metal stages, and the black sandblasted ash top finish with white binding gives the Loomis Signature Kelly a distressed and menacing look.

“The Jackson team has delivered a guitar that encapsulates perfectly Jeff’s identity as a musician: the intersection of technical mastery and raw power,” said Jon Romanowski, Vice President of Product at Jackson. “Following the success of the last two Jeff Loomis signature models, it was clear that fans would be ecstatic to see his unique take on the Kelly model that embodies his preferences and specifications that set an industry standard.”

Available now on Sweetwater for $1,549.99.

