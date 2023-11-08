Canon to host a free virtual workshop to help concert photographers up their game

Concert photographers have one of the coolest jobs on the planet. Full access to the shows they’re shooting and they get to enjoy the music while they work. Concert photography is also one of the most rewarding photography gigs on the planet. The potential for amazing shots is limitless. Now, Canon is hosting a free virtual workshop to help you up your concert photography game.

In this free Canon virtual workshop, Luke Combs’ official tour photographer and Canon Explorer of Light David Bergman will join award-winning photographer/cinematographer Jim Louvau to share tips on how to capture live music events.

This is a great opportunity for photographers and videographers of all experience levels to learn the ins and outs of their craft when it comes to live music! Even if you aren’t a concert photographer, this workshop could give you some ideas on how to improve the photos you are taking. So I highly recommend you check it out. Here are the details:

What: “Get Up & Go – Rock Your Shots!” Livestream Event. Discover how to master photography and videography at live music events – from small venues to large stadiums – at Canon’s FREE Rock Your Shots workshop.

Join hosts David Bergman, Luke Combs official tour photographer and Canon Explorer of Light, along with Jim Louvau, award-winning photographer/cinematographer, at this two-hour workshop, for pro tips on how to capture stills and shoot videos on your own or with a small crew.

Nov 16, 5:00PM – 7:00PM PT

Livestreaming from the historic Tower Theater in Oklahoma City, OK

Click this link to register for attendance.

