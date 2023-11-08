Make Thanksgiving easier with these Typhur cooking gadgets

Thanksgiving and Christmas are rolling in, and that means the kitchen is about to get busier. These two holidays are huge in the United States and it’s a time when families gather all together. So naturally, that means food prep can be a challenge. Typhur makes some pretty neat kitchen gadgets that can help you make life easier.

The company has four kitchen gadgets that are great for making various dishes, let’s run them down here:

Typhur Kitchen Gadgets

Dome

Inspired by professional pizza ovens, Typhur Dome’s dedicated R&D team spent years reinventing the airflow and circulation of the air fryer, proudly achieving #1 cooking speed. This breakthrough innovation has made it possible to cook large quantities of food faster and more evenly, surpassing all other traditional air fryers on the market, and setting a new technical standard in the category.

Sous Vide Station

The Typhur Sous Vide Station is the world’s first all-in-one sous vide machine. Unlike other competitors, which require customers to purchase components separately, the Typhur Sous Vide Station includes everything you need to start cooking sous vide right out of the box. This makes it the perfect one-stop shop for all your sous vide cooking essentials.

Sync Wireless Meat Thermometer

The Typhur Sync is the most reliable wireless thermometer on the market, with a Bluetooth 5.4 connection for synchronized temperature detection over long distances (230 feet in open spaces, 65 feet in enclosed spaces). Temperature detection in “Sync” is now a reality.

InstaProbe

Our advanced DCTi™ technology ensures up to 50% faster temperature readings and provides response times in 0.5 seconds or less.

DCTi™ (Direct Contact Thermocouple Integration) technology innovates by placing extremely small thermocouple sensing beads directly on the outside of the probe tip instead of the inside, allowing full contact with the target heat source.

