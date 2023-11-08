[UPDATED] House of Marley announces its Little Bird true wireless earbuds

House of Marley has always been one of our favorite brands around here. Their design language and materials they use for devices are some of the best on the market. Now, the company has announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds, the Little Bird.

UPDATED November 8, 2023: Pricing has been updated to $39.99.

Honoring Bob Marley’s commitment to music and the planet, the newest earbuds are crafted from a thoughtful blend of sustainable materials; including bamboo, House of Marley’s signature blend of REGRIND natural wood fiber, mica composites and recycled plastics.

Offering a seamless blend of style and sustainability, the Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds promise six hours of battery life (and up to 24 hours with three additional charges from the case). They come safely stored in a hard charging case, so are perfect for on-the-go music, meetings and more. Here are some of the key points and features the company shared with us.

INTUITIVE CONTROL: Featuring intuitive touch controls, the Little Bird earbuds let users take charge of their audio, whether adjusting volume, hitting play, pressing pause or skipping to the next track. Plus, an alert indicates these changes each time users switch up the sound.

DROP THE MIC: When it comes to calls and meetings, the built-in microphone ensures crystal-clear audio and seamless communication, meaning hands-free calling is easy for both work and play. And there's a special mode designed to elevate and refine the experience while watching movies or playing games.

TAKE CHARGE: The quick charge technology means that just 15 minutes of charging gives an additional two hours of use. Plus, the USB-C compatibility ensures the earbuds can be charged with any USB-C charger or accessory, adding to the convenience and versatility of this portable, powered-up product.

PLAYBACK WITH A PURPOSE: House of Marley's Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds look good, sound good and do good. They allow users to take control of the listening experience while making a meaningful statement about their commitment to great sound and a greener planet.

MINDFULLY SOURCED MATERIALS: Bamboo REGRIND™ wood fiber 100% Plastic free, recyclable packaging

KEY FEATURES: 24-hour playtime (with case) Six-hour playtime (without case) Intuitive touch controls Built-in microphone to take and place calls Bluetooth 5.3 10mm Hi definition drivers Movie and gaming mode USB-C Quick charge Small, medium and large color-coded ear gels included 2-year guarantee



The Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds are coming to the US in November and will be available on the House of Marley website, Amazon and select retailers nationwide for $39.99.

