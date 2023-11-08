[UPDATED: Available early!] Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller for PlayStation now available

A good controller can give you a leg up on the competition when gaming. It can also make gaming more enjoyable by adding more comfort than your stock controller does. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller for Playstation is one that will surely up your game and it will be available for purchase in December.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

[UPDATED (2023/11/08)]: Originally pegged to be available in December, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller is now available through its website and at Best Buy stores. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for our full review.

[UPDATED (2023/10/06)]: Although the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller won’t be available until December, the company is now taking pre-orders through its website.

[ORIGINAL ARTICLE (2023/09/27)]:

After consulting with players and professional gamers, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro game controller for PlayStation consoles and PCs is the result. New features this time around include Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, the ability to repair and replace key components, and it is designed with environmental responsibility in mind.

Yannick Allaert, Head of Accessories Division at NACON, had this to say about the new controller: “This new model in the Revolution line is the culmination of years of development and NACON’s passion for gaming. We wanted to create the best controller possible, a controller that would give gamers the upper hand. The Revolution 5 Pro combines the best of our expertise, technological innovation and ergonomics. I want to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment, our long-time partner, who has enabled us to develop this product in the best way possible.”

The controller can be used in wired or wireless mode, offers up to 10 hours of battery life before needing to be re-charged, and features Bluetooth connectivity for headphones. It also has a 3.5mm jack for those who prefer wired headphones. Other key features include:

Joystick position: Asymmetric

Asymmetric Connection: RF USB key, Detachable USB-C/USB-A cable, Bluetooth 5.2 connection with audio headphones

RF USB key, Detachable USB-C/USB-A cable, Bluetooth 5.2 connection with audio headphones Profiles: Embedded, 4 per platform

Embedded, 4 per platform Configuration: Configurable buttons, programmable triggers, configurable joysticks

Configurable buttons, programmable triggers, configurable joysticks Multifunction button: Sound, lights, and button mapping management

Sound, lights, and button mapping management Adjustable weight: Yes

Yes Battery life: More than 10 hours

More than 10 hours USB cable length: 3m (9.8 feet)

3m (9.8 feet) Storage case: Included

Included Compatibility: PS5/PS4/Windows

The Revolution 5 Pro controller for PlayStation consoles from NACON will be available in December 2023 at leading U.S. retailers for $199.99. Pre-orders will be available starting in November at Best Buy and GameStop.

What do you think about the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller for PlayStation? Are you going to be picking one up when they’re available? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.