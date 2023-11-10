Plugable announces its Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Docking Station (TBT4-UDX1)

The Plugable The TBT4-UDX1 is a Thunderbolt-certified dock that takes full advantage of the technology. That means improved power delivery and 40Gbps bidirectional bandwidth. This powerful dock takes it a couple of steps further by adding two downstream Thunderbolt ports, a feature often overlooked on Thunderbolt docks. With the extra connections, users have greater flexibility to connect their peripherals and external displays.

This Plugable dock offers 10-in-1 expansion for enhanced productivity, adding four 10 Gbps USB-A ports, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm combination audio jack. Users can connect peripherals with ease and streamline workflows. 100W Power Delivery (96W certified) keeps laptops charged up.

Unlike some Thunderbolt hubs, this docking station features native HDMI connectivity and it includes a USB-C to HDMI adapter, so users can experience stunning 4K 60Hz displays on up to two additional monitors. The dock gets the most out of a host laptop’s internal display capabilities and makes a perfect companion for content creators, artists, professionals, or anyone who likes to work on high-definition displays.

This dock works well with both Windows and Mac devices with Thunderbolt 4 or USB4, and can be connected simply with the included 3’ (1m) Thunderbolt 4 cable. The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Docking Station (TBT4-UDX1) is available now on Amazon for $289.95 with a $15 off coupon. For business purchases, see all Channel buying options.

