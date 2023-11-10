Conan O’Brien and Samsung team up for another Clueless Gamer episode

Funnyman Conan O’Brien, is back with another episode of his classic Clueless Gamer, powered by Samsung. First introduced in 2014 as a segment on his popular late-night show, the series features Conan O’Brien attempting to play the latest video games, about which he’s…well, pretty clueless.

Thankfully, Samsung TVs make the gaming experience easier than ever, with amazing picture quality, next-gen graphics, and built-in features like Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can stream thousands of games, no console required. (Although, we can’t promise it will make Conan any less clueless.)

Watch now to see Conan O’Brien try his hand at the next-generation role-playing game set among the stars, Starfield, using the Xbox App1 on the ultra-large Samsung 85” Class Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900C) with Samsung Gaming Hub.

“Gaming is more popular than ever – in fact, there are billions of gamers worldwide today, and the category is only continuing to grow2,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Whether you’re the most advanced or the most clueless, one thing is true – everyone can appreciate technology that makes gameplay easy, and brings you into the action with unmatched detail. That’s where Samsung comes in.”

The Samsung portfolio of TVs, monitors, and even portable projectors like The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub, offer something for every kind of gamer, with built-in features and benefits that make it simple to play your favorite titles without ever needing a console. Plus, as the #1 global TV brand for 17 years running, only Samsung can deliver the whole package when it comes to picture quality, brightness, color, and gaming features that make your content truly spring to life on the screen.

