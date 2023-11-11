GameSir T4 Kaleid review: A wired RGB game controller that’s more than just a pretty face

Video game controllers come in all shapes and sizes. The latest trend seems to be adding RGB LEDs within a clear plastic shell for extra glow and effect.

Our GameSir T4 Kaleid review looks at a transparent wired PC game controller that has a few solid additions aside from its RGB lighting. Read on for our full review!

The Quick Take

Some gamers see RGB lighting as a gimmick, while others embrace it. If you’re one of those who do, the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller not only offers a clear shell with RGB lighting (and a visual peak at the guts inside) but also comes with Hall Effect sticks and sensors which prevent stick drift and offer more precision while game. The companion app allows for plenty of customization and, if you purchase it on Amazon, it’s pretty much in impulse buy territory. Not to mention that it is compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, and supported Android devices.

Specifications

The GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Connection Wired, 2m detachable USB-C cable 3.5mm Audio Jack Yes (not support in XInput mode) 6-axis Gyro Yes Capture Button Yes (Only supported in Switch mode) Microswitch Buttons ABXY, 5 million-click lifespan Analog Triggers Hall Effect Magnetic Sensors Hall Effect Sticks Yes Rumble Motors 2 in total, in 2 grips Back Buttons 2 Back Buttons Customization Software GameSir T4k App (Windows) Compatibility Windows 10/11, Switch, and Android 8.0 or above devices Product Size 6.14 x 4.21 x 2.36 in (156 x 107 x 60 mm) Product Weight 0.47lbs (212g)

What’s in the box

1x GameSir-T4k

1x 2m USB-C Cable

1x User Manual

1x Thank You & After-sale Service Card

1x Certification

What’s included with the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller.

Design

Aside from its clear casing, the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired PC game controller looks pretty standard. The controller is similar in shape and size to a standard Xbox controller with an Xbox-style layout. On the left side is your left joystick in the upper left with the directional pad offset towards the center below that. On the right side are your XYAB buttons in the upper right and the right joystick is offset towards the center below that.

Centred at the top of the controller’s face is the Home button with the GameSir logo on it. On the left side is an angled Back button, and on the right an angled Start button. Below this is the Switch-only Capture button. Near the bottom of the face is yet another button, the M button which is used for customization features — more on that in a bit.

The top edge of the controller is where you’ll find the RB/LB buttons, RT/LT triggers, and a recessed USB-C port. While the included 2-meter (6.56′) braided cable fits perfectly, I found that most others don’t. The triggers are textured with dimples while the top half of the RB & LB buttons are smooth with the bottom part angling down a bit and featuring the same dimpled texture as the triggers. The front edge is where you’ll find the 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack.

As for the clear casing, it is clear for the most part on the front of the controller, allowing you to see all the black control boards underneath that are accented with good and white lines. The GameSir logo is printed in gold on one of the boards in the middle, just below the Capture button. If you look closely, you can see the RGB tubes going around the left and right sides of the boards, wrapping around toward the top and bottom. The handles of the controller are clear but frosted. When plugged in, these tubes provide a nice glow throughout the clear casing. In addition, the Home button with the GameSir logo is also backlit.

Detail view of the faceplate on the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller.

The underside of the controller is also clear but frosted. The grips are nicely textured with a dimple pattern which works quite well for comfort while gaming, even for extended gaming sessions. Off-centered towards the grips are the programmable R4 and L4 buttons.

Even when off, the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller is fun to look at but when turned on the glow really kicks in and elevates the look to another level. As mentioned above, it’s also comfortable to hold and use while gaming.

Ease of Use

The GameSir T4 Kaleid is as easy to use as plugging the USB cable into it and a supported device like a PC, Switch, or Android TV box. Once you’ve done so, it’s good to go and can be used straight out of the box.

However, you can customize some of the features using the M button and other combinations. GameSir has a handy table showing the available options:

GameSir T4 Kaleid game controller button mappings table.

You can also set the L4/R4 button value by holding the M+L4/R4 buttons simultaneously until the left/right LED strip flashes white slowly. Tap the button(s) you want to program to L4/R4 (single/multi-button supported), then press the L4/R4 button. When the left/right LED strip returns to the user-set light effect, the L4/R4 button value is set. You can also toggle Turbo mode and calibrate the sticks and triggers.

While the controller does respond to the above customization, it can be a bit tricky and unwieldy. Fortunately, there is a Windows application you can install to make customizing the controller much easier.

Software

As with most controllers, you can use the GameSir T4 Kaleid out of the box. While you can access some customization features using the M button and various combinations as explained above, using the app is much easier. With the GameSir T4k App for Windows app, you can:

set profiles

adjust lighting

remap your buttons

adjust stick sensitivity

swap the left stick and D-pad

set a d-pad diagonal lock

set trigger sensitivity

toggle hair triggers

adjust left and right grip vibrations individually

adjust 6-axis motion gyro

toggle pick up to wake

As you can see, there are a lot of adjustments you can make using the app. The app is pretty simple and laid out nicely. All of the above options are separated into six different categories, making it easy to find and adjust a specific setting.

Performance

Performance is important when using a game controller as it really can make the difference between life and death in certain games, or shaving off a few extra seconds while maneuvering around a race track. During testing, I used the controller mostly on a PC while playing Call of Duty: Warzone and Forza Motorsport.

The buttons and triggers on the top edge of the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller.

I’ve used plenty of game controllers over the years with mixed results. Some are definitely better than others, and the GameSir T4 Kaleid actually surprised me by being one of those. Not only is it comfortable to hold but I didn’t find my hands getting sweaty even after a couple hours of Warzone. The Hall Effect sensors in the sticks and triggers offer solid precision and are very responsive, reacting to even the tiniest of movements making aiming in Warzone and steering in Forza Motorsport a great experience. While I didn’t mind the sensitivity of both as is out of the box, being able to fine-tune them with the GameSir T4k Windows App gives you much more control over the sticks and triggers, as well as being able to remap the buttons.

I also briefly tested it out on a Nintendo Switch console and it functioned as one would expect.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of $71, the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired PC game controller is currently on sale for $60 on the GameSir website. However, it can be had for $41.99 from Amazon, which really makes this a solid deal. Not only are the RGB lights cool (if you’re into RGB lighting) but the hall effect sticks and sensors are very responsive, not to mention the additional configuration available within the app. While I’d love to give this section a perfect score, it is based on the MSRP listed on the GameSir website and not the current Amazon pricing.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller. Top view of the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller. The 3.5mm audio jack on the front edge of the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller. The buttons and triggers on the top edge of the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller. Detail view of the faceplate on the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller. Detail view of the buttons on the faceplate on the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller. Detail view of the left thumbstick and D-Pad on the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller. The front of the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller with the RGB LEDs turned on. The back of the GameSir T4 Kaleid wired game controller with the RGB LEDs turned on

Wrap-up

At first glance, the GameSir T4 Kaleid seems gimmicky with its RGB LED lighting. However, it offers plenty of other features, including Hall Effect sticks and sensors for more precise gameplay. Coupled with the PC app, the T4 Kaleid wired PC game controller offers plenty of customization as well for the RGB lights, triggers, sticks, and additional macro buttons. If you’re a fan of RGB lighting and are looking for a precision controller, the T4 Kaleid warrants your consideration.