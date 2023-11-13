Able Carry announces its Thirteen Daybag 2024

A good backpack is essential to almost everyone who uses one. It doesn’t matter what your profession or what your use case is, a sturdy and reliable backpack is the bee’s knees! Originally made as a smaller companion to Able Carry’s popular Daily Backpack, The Thirteen Daybag has found its niche with those looking for a compact design that’s right at home in tight commutes or relaxed spaces, with a classic form that stays in shape both empty and full.

For upgraded comfort and durability, the Thirteen’s shoulder strap has been reworked for a seamless fit, and a whole new swivel-clasp sternum strap offers one-handed clip convenience. This stabilizes the pack and allows for easy removal for a look that suits your preference. Under the hood, the closed-cell foam provides premium cushioning, guaranteeing The Thirteen will last (and maintain its shape) for many years to come.

Storage and organization is made easier with added features including an internal mesh bottle pocket, pen slip, and Ripstop lining pocket for overall durability, and The Thirteen has a soft-touch lining that comfortably fits 11-inch tablets or laptops up to 14 inches. External pockets include the Tucked back pocket, shoulder strap card slots, and external bottle pocket.

The Thirteen Daybag is a great choice for you or to give as a gift, and is available in Cordura Ripstop, Black for $139, and X-Pac Black, Olive Green, and Navy Blue for $178.

Features & Materials: Updated Zotefoam Strap Swivel-clasp Sternum Strap Color-matched PU Zipper with DWR Coating Color-matched Hypalon Zipper Pulls Internal Mesh Bottle Pocket, Pen Slip and Ripstop Lining Pocket Soft Touch Lining Tablet/Laptop Pocket Tucked Back Pocket, Shoulder Strap Card Slots and External Bottle Pocket Lifetime Warranty Ripstop Black – Cordura 210D Nylon X-Pac Black, X-Pac Navy Blue – X-Pac VX21 X-Pac Olive Green – X-Pac X42

Specs: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Capacity: 13L Dimensions: H17.7 x W10.6 x D6.7in Weight: X-Pac – 1.5lb, ​ Cordura Ripstop – 1.4lb Laptop Sleeve: Fits 14” Laptops or up to: 12.5 × 10.2 × 1.2in Tablet Pocket: Fits 11” tablet or up to 7 × 8.6 × 0.4in

Price and Colorways: Ripstop Black – $139 X-Pac Black, X-Pac Navy Blue, X-Pac Olive Green – $178



