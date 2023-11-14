Report alleges 90,875 McGraw Hill users exposed by hacker

McGraw Hill is one of the largest education companies in the world, I remember them from when I was a kid. The company is known for its math curriculum, but also for publishing all types of curriculum from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Basically, McGraw Hill is a giant company with a considerable footprint.

Now, according to vpnMentor, their research team discovered a web forum post exposing information stolen from McGraw Hill. The post was published on November 6, 2023. Hackers posted some data and descriptions saying that over 90K users were affected by their hack. The hackers confirmed they were in possession of “full names, usernames, account IDs, phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses.”

According to vpnMentor, the database was posted behind a paywall, so the vpnMentor team could not access the link to the full database and only saw the post shared on the forum by the hackers.

“Upon the vpnMentor research team’s inspection of the sample data, we confirmed that full names and email addresses are included in the leak. The phone numbers and home addresses of the individuals exposed in the shared sample are blank, but those fields could be filled for other users in the full database.”

“Our researchers confirmed that the post was made by a forum user who has previously shared several leaked or breached databases that were later proven to be authentic.”

For the full story, check out vpnMentor's full report on its website.