Samsung announces its new T5 EVO portable SSD

Samsung Electronics America has announced the T5 EVO, a light-weight and portable Solid-State Drive (SSD) that provides up to 8 terabytes (TB) of capacity, the largest capacity currently available on the USB portable SSD market. The drive is perfect for anyone looking to shift from hard disk drives (HDDs) to SSDs. Along with its capacity, the T5 EVO delivers solid speeds in a compact and durable design, making it ideal for those looking to store and access files, photos, videos and more.

The T5 EVO joins the Samsung portable SSD portfolio, providing another great option for high-capacity storage alongside the T7 Shield, for adventurers seeking extreme durability, and the T9, for professional use. The T5 EVO has the largest storage capacity of any Samsung portable SSD and improves the external HDD experience by offering improved speed and reliability. Based on USB 3.2 Gen 1, the T5 EVO can transfer data up to 3.8 times faster than external HDDs, making it even easier for you to transfer large files.

“It’s reported that over 1 trillion photos are taken worldwide every year – with an average of 2,000 photos on smartphones alone.1 That means more people than ever need increased storage capacity options to preserve their favorite memories, videos, and content,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung. “The T5 EVO provides the perfect solution – with an even higher capacity of 8TB, which helps ensure you no longer need to erase old pictures from your device to save new ones. Plus, the drive’s portable design helps you take your data anywhere with you, instead of being tethered to your desk setup.”

Traditionally, external HDDs may often encounter slow transfer speeds and are at higher risk of data loss due to mechanical problems. With the help of Samsung V-NAND flash technology and electronic parts, the T5 EVO shows faster file access speeds, eliminates noise and heat concerns, and even allows large-capacity file editing directly from the device.

