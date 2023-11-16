RCS support is finally coming to the iPhone next year

RCS support has been one of the biggest complaints of people who don’t actually use an iPhone. For the most part, iPhone and iOS users have generally been happy with iMessage and texting from iPhone to iPhone. Every so often, sending a photo or video to an Android user can be a pain, but most iPhone users aren’t that fussy about it.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The most vocal complaints about RCS support have come from the Android camp, specifically Google. Well, everyone can calm down now because Apple has announced RCS support is coming in 2024 for iOS and the iPhone. Here’s what Apple had to say to 9To5Mac about the upcoming RCS support:

“Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.” Apple

With this new adoption by Apple, users can expect iMessage-style features to work cross-platform between Android and iPhones. Better images, better video, read receipts, typing indicators, and much more will be working between users now.

As I said earlier, I’m not so sure the majority of iPhone users cared about this, it’s more so the Android users and Google specifically who were hellbent on making Apple bend the knee. I suppose since the company caved on USB-C, RCS support was bound to follow. I’m personally indifferent to this announcement, I don’t care either way. So I suppose it’s a good thing all the way around.

What do you think of Apple’s announcement about RCS? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.