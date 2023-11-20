Nocs Provisions announces photo rig smartphone adapter for capturing photos 

Nocs Provisions, maker of adventure-ready binoculars, monoculars, and accessories, today announces the launch of their new Photo Rig Smartphone Adapter. This is an enhanced version of the brand’s popular accessory that makes it easy to attach a smartphone to binoculars or monoculars and capture high-quality images.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The new Photo Rig features a new and improved self-centering frame, allowing for much faster alignment with your smartphone camera, and high-stiffness springs hold everything in place, so each image comes out crisp. Sturdy enough for one-handed use, the new Photo Rig Smartphone Adapter provides an extra strong hold over your device while you’re out in the field, with stepped grippers preventing accidental button presses. Engineered with high-impact ABS plastic, the Photo Rig is lightweight, packable, and built for a lifetime of rugged use.

Whether you’re snapping a photo of your favorite bird or capturing views of sea creatures from afar, the new Photo Rig helps capture the perfect shot. While designed specifically to support Nocs brand optics, the new Photo Rig works with a wide range of binoculars, monoculars, and telescopes with eyepiece diameters between 20-50mm.

Photo Rig Smartphone Adapter Specs:

Fits most modern smartphones

Compatible with binoculars and monoculars with eyepiece diameters between 20mm and 50mm

Dimensions: 119×67×45mm

Weight: 103g / 3.63oz

Tripod Compatible

MSRP: $35

To celebrate the launch of the new Photo Rig Smartphone Adapter, Nocs is offering its biggest sale of the year on bundles from November 19 to 27. Sales and pricing subject to change and may not be available when you read this.

Binocular + Tapestry Strap = Free Photo Rig

Monocular + Wrist Strap = Free Photo Rig

What do you think of the Nocs Provisions Photo Rig Smartphone Adapter? Is this a gadget you’d use to take photos? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.