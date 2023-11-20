Thanksgiving Movies: Twenty of the best to watch with the family

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and food. And what better way to spend quality time with your loved ones than by watching a movie together? Sure, there are families out there who would rather watch football or some sporting event, but for those who aren’t so much into overpaid athletes running around after balls, Thanksgiving movies are a must.

Instead of watching overpaid athletes, you can watch overpaid actors play make believe. Here are 20 of the best Thanksgiving movies to watch with the family. Some films may not be suitable for young children, please use discretion.

20 Of The Best Thanksgiving Movies

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

Home Alone (1990)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Home For The Holidays (1995)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Holiday (2006)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Elf (2003)

Free Birds (2013)

Tower Heist (2011)

Thanksgiving (2007)

Jim Henson’s Turkey Hallow (2015)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Rocky (1976)

Dutch (1991)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

