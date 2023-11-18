Audrey Hepburn: Twenty of her best films

When you think of classic Hollywood films, there are a few names that come to mind, Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Rock Hudson, and Greta Garbo. But one of the most celebrated stars of the time was Audrey Hepburn. Not only was she blessed with a radiant beauty, but she was a remarkable actress.

The twenty films listed below are among her best and they are in no particular order. Let’s see which twenty Audrey Hepburn films made this list.

Twenty Audrey Hepburn Films Worth Watching

Audrey Hepburn was one of the most iconic and beloved actresses of all time. She was known for her elegance, grace, and beauty, as well as her talent for both comedy and drama. Hepburn starred in some of the most popular and critically acclaimed films of the 1950s and 1960s.

Roman Holiday: Hepburn’s breakthrough role came in the 1953 film Roman Holiday, in which she played Princess Ann, a member of a European royal family who escapes from her duties and spends a day in Rome with an American journalist. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Hepburn won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance.

Sabrina: Hepburn followed up her success with another romantic comedy, Sabrina, in 1954. She played Sabrina Fairchild, a young woman who falls in love with the eldest son of a wealthy family. The film was another critical and commercial success, and Hepburn was nominated for another Academy Award for Best Actress.

Breakfast at Tiffany's: One of Hepburn's most famous roles is Holly Golightly, a free-spirited socialite in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's. The film is a classic romantic comedy, and Hepburn's performance is iconic. She was nominated for another Academy Award for Best Actress for her role.

My Fair Lady: Hepburn played Eliza Doolittle, a cockney flower girl who is transformed into a lady by a linguistics professor played by Rex Harrison in the 1964 film My Fair Lady. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Hepburn won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance.

Wait Until Dark: Hepburn played Susy Hendrix, a blind woman who is terrorized by a group of criminals in the 1967 film Wait Until Dark. The film is a suspenseful thriller, and Hepburn's performance is chilling. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role.

The Nun's Story: Hepburn played Sister Luke, a Belgian nun who questions her faith in the 1959 film The Nun's Story. The film is a drama about faith and doubt, and Hepburn's performance is powerful. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role.

Charade: Hepburn played Regina Lambert, a woman who is trying to clear her name after her husband is murdered in the 1963 film Charade. The film is a romantic suspense thriller, and Hepburn's performance is glamorous and sophisticated.

Funny Face: Hepburn played Jo Stockton, a bookstore clerk who is discovered by a fashion photographer in the 1957 film Funny Face. The film is a romantic comedy musical, and Hepburn's performance is charming and effervescent.

Two for the Road: Hepburn played Joanna Walsh, a woman whose marriage is on the rocks in the 1967 film Two for the Road. The film is a drama about love and loss, and Hepburn's performance is nuanced and heartbreaking.

Hepburn played Joanna Walsh, a woman whose marriage is on the rocks in the 1967 film Two for the Road. The film is a drama about love and loss, and Hepburn’s performance is nuanced and heartbreaking. Green Mansions (1959)

(1959) Unforgiven (1960)

(1960) How to Steal a Million (1966)

(1966) Paris When It Sizzles (1964)

(1964) War and Peace (1956)

(1956) Love in the Afternoon (1957)

(1957) They All Laughed (1981)

(1981) Bloodline (1979)

(1979) Always (1989)

(1989) The Children’s Hour (1961)

(1961) Robin and Marian (1976)

