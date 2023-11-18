Mel Gibson: Twenty of his best films

Mel Gibson is one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors. His intense, often brooding persona has made him perfect for roles in action, drama, and even historical epics. He has starred in some of the most successful films of all time, including the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, “Braveheart,” and “The Passion of the Christ.” In addition to his acting prowess, Gibson is also a talented director. He has made several critically acclaimed films, including “Apocalypto” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Here are the 20 of the best Mel Gibson movies of all time, in no particular order and not ranked in any way.

Braveheart (1995)

Mad Max (1979)

Gallipoli (1981)

Apocalypto (2006)

The Passion of the Christ (2004)

The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)

Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981)

The Man Without a Face (1993)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

The Patriot (2000)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Maverick (1994)

Ransom (1996)

Hamlet (1990)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Payback (1999)

The Bounty (1984)

Signs (2002)

What Women Want (2000)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

These are just a few of Mel Gibson’s many great films. He is a true Hollywood legend, and his work has entertained audiences for generations.

