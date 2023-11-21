Samsung memory and storage deals for Black Friday

Memory and storage. Two things many of us can use for our computers and portable needs. Samsung has a ton of memory and storage options available and they make some of the best devices on the market.
This week, Samsung’s memory and storage options are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Below, we listed just a few of the great deals to expect. There is much more on the company’s website, so be sure to browse through and find what suits you best. Prices listed here are accurate as of publishing this article. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel pricing.
Samsung Memory And Storage Deals
- Portable SSD T9 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 1TB (Black) — MSRP: $139.99 Sale Price: $109.99 Purchase from Samsung
- Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 2TB (Black) — MSRP: $159.99 Sale Price: $119.99 Purchase from Samsung
- Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 1TB (Black) — MSRP: $99.99 Sale Price: $79.99 Purchase from Samsung
- Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 1TB (Black) — MSRP: $289.99 Sale Price: $199.99 Purchase from Samsung
- Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 500GB (Gray) — MSRP: $84.99 Sale Price: $64.99 Purchase from Samsung
- Portable SSD T7 TOUCH USB 3.2 2TB (Black) — MSRP: $289.99 Sale Price: $99.99 Purchase from Samsung
- PRO Ultimate + Reader Full Size SDXC Card 512GB — MSRP: $92.99 Sale Price: $67.99 Purchase from Samsung
- PRO Ultimate Full Size SDXC 512GB — MSRP: $84.99 Sale Price: $59.99 Purchase from Samsung
- 990 PRO PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® SSD 1TB — MSRP: $119.99 Sale Price: $79.99 Purchase from Samsung
- PRO Ultimate + Adapter microSDXC 512GB — MSRP: $64.99 Sale Price: $44.99 Purchase from Samsung
- PRO Plus Full Size SDXC Card 256GB — MSRP: $27.99 Sale Price: $18.99 Purchase from Samsung
- PRO Plus + Adapter microSDXC 256GB — MSRP: $27.99 Sale Price: $17.99 Purchase from Samsung
- PRO Plus + Reader microSDXC 128GB — MSRP: $18.99 Sale Price: $12.99 Purchase from Samsung
- 990 PRO w/ Heatsink PCIe®4.0 NVMe™ SSD 1TB — MSRP: $129.99 Sale Price: $89.99 Purchase from Samsung
- 980 PRO w/ Heatsink PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® SSD 1TB — MSRP: $119.99 Sale Price: $79.99 Purchase from Samsung
- 980 PCIe®3.0 NVMe®SSD 1TB — MSRP: $92.99 Sale Price: $69.99 Purchase from Samsung
