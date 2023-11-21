Black Friday BESTGiving deals at Best Buy

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with that comes Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But why wait for the official sale day when you can shop the Best Buy BESTGiving sale now?

The Best Buy BESTGiving sale prices are accurate as of the publishing of this article. Best Buy reserves the right to change pricing and sales at any time.

Best Buy BESTGiving Deals

TVs

Product Name Sale Price Purchase Link Discount Percentage Best of Web Pricing: LG — 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV $549.99 58% Samsung — 65″ Class S90C OLED 4K TV $1,599.99 24% LG — 65″ Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD TV $1,599.99 24% Sony — 55″ Class BRAVIA XR A95K OLED 4K Smart Google TV $1,699.99 39% Exclusive to Best Buy: TCL — 65″ Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED Smart Google TV $899.99 31%

Computing

Product Name Sale Price Purchase Link Discount Percentage Apple — MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop with M2 chip $949.00 14% Alienware — 34″ OLED Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $799.99 20% Best of Web Pricing: Lenovo — IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Laptop 14″ $379.00 24% Best of Web Pricing:ASUS — TUF 15.6″ Gaming Laptop $979.99 30% Apple — MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M2 chip $1,099.00 15%

Gaming

Product Name Sale Price Purchase Link Discount Percentage Fan Favorite: Nintendo — Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle $299.99 0% Exclusive to Best Buy: ASUS — ROG Ally 7″ Extreme Processor $619.99 11% Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 for PlayStation 5 $39.99 33% Exclusive to Best Buy: ASUS ROG Ally 7″ $499.99 17% Final Fantasy XVI Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 $39.99 43%

Appliances

Product Name Sale Price Purchase Link Discount Percentage LG — 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer $779.99 35% LG — 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer $779.99 29% LG — 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Smart Refrigerator $1,799.99 28% LG — 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer $779.99 29% LG — 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer WashTower $1,599.99 33%

