BritBox December 2023: Archie dives into the rise of Cary Grant

We cover releases from Netflix, Crackle, and Plex regularly, so we thought we’d throw some British programming in there as well! The BritBox streaming service is a joint collaboration of the BBC and ITV and offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. With that out of the way, let’s check out what’s coming to BritBox in December 2023, which includes Archie, the remarkable, little-known story of the formative years of Hollywood superstar, Cary Grant.

December 4

Maid Marian and Her Merry Men

Episodes: New to BritBox I S1-3: 6 x 25m, S4: 7 x 25m, Christmas Special 1x50m I All at Once

Claiming to be the true story of Sherwood Forest, the Maid Marion and Her Merry Men offers a revisionist (and feminist) account of the outlaws’ struggles, with Maid Marian as the brains of the outfit and Robin as a posh but cowardly tailor. Running for four series, it was a triumph for Robinson in a notoriously difficult genre, both garlanded with well-deserved BAFTA and RTS Awards at the time and still warmly remembered today.

December 6

North by Northwest

Episodes: New to BritBox I 1x 136m

This classic suspense film finds New York City ad executive Roger O. Thornhill (Cary Grant) pursued by ruthless spy Phillip Vandamm (James Mason) after Thornhill is mistaken for a government agent. Hunted relentlessly by Vandamm’s associates, the harried Thornhill ends up on a cross-country journey, meeting the beautiful and mysterious Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint) along the way. Soon Vandamm’s henchmen close in on Thornhill, resulting in a number of iconic action sequences.

December 7

Archie

Episodes: North American Premiere | BritBox Original I 4 x 60m I Weekly

BAFTA® Award-winning and Academy Award®-nominated screenwriter and executive producer Jeff Pope brings the remarkable, little-known story of the formative years of Hollywood superstar, Cary Grant to screens in this much-anticipated drama. One of the twentieth century’s most iconic figures, Cary Grant touched the world with his charm, wit and grace. But few knew Archie Leach, the man behind the name, and the enormous challenges he overcame on his path to stardom. From his troubled childhood to the one overpowering lie that shaped his life, this surprising and emotional drama captures the struggles, fears, loves and losses of Archie Leach – a man who couldn’t be further from the character he invented to save himself. Starring Jason Isaacs and executive produced by Jennifer Grant, Cary Grant’s daughter, and Dyan Cannon, his ex-wife.

December 12

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2023

Episodes: North American Premiere | BritBox Original | BritBox Exclusive | 1 x 90m

In this exclusive Christmas special, Britain is in the grips of the ‘Big Freeze’ – the worst winter on record. Sister Boniface and her fellow travelers are stranded in a train after a frozen coupling snaps, leaving the last carriages stranded in the snow. When The Star of the Orient, a precious jewel, is stolen from its safe and a passenger is discovered murdered, Sister Boniface must use her exceptional detection skills to decide who among the suspects is responsible. But with little signs of rescue and a failing generator, passengers must also contend with a more pressing issue – freezing to death.

December 20

Vera S12 Christmas Special

Episodes: North American Premiere | BritBox Exclusive | 1 x 120m

DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) and team return to solve a wintry mystery in the long-running, smash-hit series’ first-ever Christmas special.

December 24

No Offence (Seasons 1-2)

Episodes: New to BritBox | S1: 8 x 60m, S2: 7 x 60m | All at Once

Written by BAFTA-winner Paul Abbott (Shameless, State of Play), No Offence is a police procedural with a difference. DI Vivienne Deering leads her ramshackle team of raucous officers, tackling crime in their jurisdiction, firmly on the wrong side of the tracks. Drug lords, arsonists and notorious murderers are all in a day’s work for this crack team of unorthodox officers, and over three series we see them become embroiled in major cases that threaten to rip apart the very fabric of their lives. But while the drama and action is thrilling, and often outrageous, the humor and heart of this series are what has made it such a well-loved programme. With fast-paced, dizzying plotlines and characters you can’t help falling in love with, No Offence is a crime drama with flair and originality to spare.

December 28

Princess Anne: The Plot to Kidnap a Royal

Episodes: New to BritBox I 1 x 60m

The forgotten story of the daring and bloody criminal plot to kidnap Princess Anne in March 1974, including an extraordinary shootout in the shadow of Buckingham Palace. Key witnesses recount the minutes of mayhem and violence.

December 30

Jamaica Inn (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox I 3 x 60m I All at Once

Based on the Daphne Du Morier novel of the same name, this limited series stars Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and follows a young woman named Mary goes to live with her aunt and uncle who run the Jamaica Inn. She soon realizes her uncle is using her for another type of business.

December 31

Gardeners’ World Winter Specials 2023

Episodes: North American Premiere | BritBox Exclusive I 4 x 60m I All at Once

Monty and the team celebrate the joy that the gardening year brings with a selection of brand new stories of cultivation, inspiration, and discovery in the exuberant world of horticulture.

December

The following shows are coming at some point in December.

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2023

Episodes: North American Premiere | BritBox Original | BritBox Exclusive I 1 x 60m

Kris Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman in a special festive episode of Beyond Paradise. On Christmas Eve, the detectives of Shipton Abbot are tasked with solving a puzzling case involving a series of break-ins and mysterious gifts.

Lot No. 249 (Ghost Story)

Episodes: North American Premiere | BritBox Exclusive I 1 x 30m

Written and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), this year’s installment of the BBC tradition of A Ghost Story for Christmas is an adaptation of the Arthur Conan Doyle short story Lot No. 249. The spooky, festive program will star Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) alongside The Great’s Freddie Fox and will follow a group of Oxford students, one of whom undertakes research into the secrets of Ancient Egypt, which becomes the talk of the college. As these experiments continue, strange occurrences abound in the mysterious Lot. No 249.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2023

Episodes: North American Premiere | BritBox Exclusive I 1 x 30m

It’s Christmas in Finglas once again and everyone’s favorite Irish Mammy is returning for another holiday special. Starring Brendan O’Carroll, this classic sitcom delivers endless laughs in this festive episode.

Here We Go Christmas 2023

Episodes: North American Premiere | BritBox Exclusive I 1 x 30m

Youngest son Sam documents the highs and lows of the Jessop family as they navigate a combination of life’s everyday challenges: changing careers, keeping the romance alive within a marriage, adopting a healthier lifestyle, kidnapping a dog, destroying a swimming pool, and sabotaging a wedding. Although nothing quite goes to plan for the Jessops, their indomitable spirit sees them find moments of unexpected delight among the disappointment, and laughing in the face of disaster.

