TELUS Black Friday Buy One Give One offer

When people think of Black Friday, they typically think about all the discounts on tech and other deals that can be had for the days and weeks leading up to it. Canadian mobility provider TELUS has a different take on Black Friday with a Buy One Give One offer through its Mobility for Good program.

The Buy One Give One promotion will run over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend from November 24th through 27th. For every new customer (up to 5,000) who buys a phone from TELUS this weekend by calling in, visiting a select store, or online, TELUS will give a free phone and mobility plan to a Canadian youth leaving foster care.

Buy One Give One is being operated through the company’s Mobility for Good program which not only provides free smartphones and plans to youth moving out of the foster care system, but also provides lower-income Canadian seniors with a free smartphone and discounted plan.

Other highlights of the Mobility for Good program include:

Free smartphones and plans for youth leaving foster care, with the option to buy a discounted device from Mobile Klinik

Low-cost plans with the option to buy a discounted device from Mobile Klinik for low-income seniors

Digital literacy and safety workshops and resources through TELUS Wise®.

So this Black Friday, if you’re in the market for a new phone and live in Canada, consider a “purchase with purpose” and give the gift of connection to those in need.

