TCL Black Friday, Round 1 dropped a few weeks ago at the start of this month. Brands are going all out this year, making Black Friday a month-long thing rather than a one-day thing. So here we are yet again, with another deals post and this time it’s TCL Black Friday, Round 2.

All deals posted here are accurate at the time of publishing, TCL reserves the right to change pricing and deals as it sees fit. Here we go with TCL Black Friday, Round 2.

TCL Black Friday Redux

Amazon Deals

Walmart Deals

TCL Breeva A1 Air Purifier — $39.99: Purchase from Walmart

TCL Sweeva 1000 Robot Vacuum – $65: Purchase from Walmart

TCL Sweeva 2000 Smart Robot Vacuum – $75: Purchase from Walmart

Best Buy Deals

TCL Breeva A2 Smart Air Purifier Black — $69.99: Purchase from Best Buy

TCL Breeva A5 Smart Air Purifier — $119.99: Purchase from Best Buy

TCL TV Deals

TCL Soundbar Deals

S and Q Class Sound Bars — There’s no better time to bring the movie theater experience into your home with TCL’s innovative sound bar lineup. S Class 5.1 Channel Sound Bar — $169.99: Purchase from Best Buy Q Class 5.1 Channel Sound Bar — $199.99: Purchase from Best Buy

— There’s no better time to bring the movie theater experience into your home with TCL’s innovative sound bar lineup.

