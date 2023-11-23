New on Netflix November 24-30: Parents and kids swap places in Family Switch

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between November 24-30th. You can also check out what’s and leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November and December if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix November 24-30th list, which is headlined by Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms in Family Switch.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in November. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dead Cells: Netflix Edition (coming soon): You’re a pile of undead sludge. Find a body, uncover secrets and defeat bosses to escape a deserted castle. If you die, restart and reignite the fight.

Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill: Leave no survivors. In this sequel, you’re Skullface, a killer stuck inside a retro horror movie catalog — solve puzzles, stalk victims and get stabby.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in November but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Elena Knows (NETFLIX FILM): As her Parkinson’s disease progresses, a woman leads a relentless investigation into finding those responsible for the sudden death of her daughter.

And now for the Netflix November 24-30th list:

November 24

A Nearly Normal Family (NETFLIX SERIES): The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they’re willing to make desperate moves to protect each other.

Wedding Games (NETFLIX FILM): When Alex and Eva choose to exchange vows at the very spot they first crossed paths, a series of hilarious missteps derails their journey to the altar.

November 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Tag and her best friend Scooch love lending a paw to their friends around Pawston, whether it’s delivering cookie boxes or hosting the Dogcathalon!

November 28

Comedy Royale (NETFLIX SERIES): Hand-picked by Korean comedy icons, five teams of rising comics battle for a chance to host in a Netflix show — delivering nonstop, zany laughter.

November 29

American Symphony (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This shocking docuseries about one of the biggest frauds in modern medical history exposes a thoracic surgeon famous for groundbreaking achievements in the field of regenerative medicine.

This shocking docuseries about one of the biggest frauds in modern medical history exposes a thoracic surgeon famous for groundbreaking achievements in the field of regenerative medicine. The Silencing 🇨🇦

November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (NETFLIX FAMILY): Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws realize they’ll need to restore the city’s Christmas spirit to keep their annual holiday heist afloat.

Obliterated (NETFLIX SERIES): An elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series from the creators of Cobra Kai.

An elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series from the creators of Cobra Kai. Reasonable Doubt 🇨🇦

School Spirits: Season 1 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 24-30th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

