WiiM announces its first versatile streaming amplifier, the WiiM Amp

WiiM, the global technology company offering premium smart home experiences through simple and affordable connected AI products, launches today their first streaming amplifier, WiiM Amp. WiiM Amp delivers an impeccable audio experience with hi-res, lossless quality while enabling multiroom functionality and connectivity to a plethora of cutting-edge technologies.

Users can connect WiiM Amp to their classic passive speakers, home theater setup or vintage record player and effortlessly stream from the user-friendly WiiM Home App their favorite music collection directly from a preferred music app or by using voice commands.

“We’ve dedicated ourselves to designing products that elevate the music streaming experience, and the WiiM Amp is the first step in our expanded lineup,” said Dr. Lifeng Zhao, CEO of WiiM. “With valuable user feedback and our team’s commitment to superior audio quality, the WiiM Amp delivers audiophile-grade sound and a seamless experience for music enthusiasts to unlock a world of musical possibilities.”

Featured specs of WiiM Amp include:

Powerful Delivery : Class-D amplifier packing 60 Watts per channel (8 ohms) or 120 Watts per channel (4 ohms), delivers high-fidelity sound to even the most demanding speakers, up to four on a single amplifier. The WiiM Amp merges a high-quality streamer with a superior TI 3255 Amplifier chip.

: Class-D amplifier packing 60 Watts per channel (8 ohms) or 120 Watts per channel (4 ohms), delivers high-fidelity sound to even the most demanding speakers, up to four on a single amplifier. The WiiM Amp merges a high-quality streamer with a superior TI 3255 Amplifier chip. Audio Input: Features analog (RCA), digital Optical port, HDMI ARC and up to 24-bit/192 kHz of gapless playback of high-res music to bring your TV audio, record player, CD player or other audio source into the digital world.

Features analog (RCA), digital Optical port, HDMI ARC and up to 24-bit/192 kHz of gapless playback of high-res music to bring your TV audio, record player, CD player or other audio source into the digital world. Audio Output : Up to 192 kHz/ 24-bit, varying sample rate and a bit depth based on the audio source without resampling Two banana plugs: SNR: 99 dB THD+N (1 kHz), 5W/8 Ohms: -95 dB

: Up to 192 kHz/ 24-bit, varying sample rate and a bit depth based on the audio source without resampling Subwoofer Out: Offers automatic bass management when paired with an external subwoofer, elevating sound quality.

USB Host for Storage : Access personal media library and use it as a media server for other WiiM devices.

: Access personal media library and use it as a media server for other WiiM devices. Optimal Sound Performance: Various EQ and Parametric EQ options are available to enhance the sound to suit individual preferences, speakers and different listening environments. Includes 24 preset EQ settings, 10-brand graphic EQ adjustable to every audio source (Line in, BT or network) and 4-band parametric EQ that allows more fine granular adjustments.

Various EQ and Parametric EQ options are available to enhance the sound to suit individual preferences, speakers and different listening environments. Includes 24 preset EQ settings, 10-brand graphic EQ adjustable to every audio source (Line in, BT or network) and 4-band parametric EQ that allows more fine granular adjustments. Connectivity and power AC 100-240v input Wi-Fi 5, 802.11 b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual-band Bluetooth 5.0 with BLE, supports both A2DP receiver and transmitter, AVRCP, HID, works with the WiiM Voice Remote Ethernet, 10M/100 Mbps USB Host – connect to USB disk for local music playback Simple TV connectivity with HDMI Arc



Connect Your Home Audio Affordably

The WiiM Amp caters to those seeking to optimize beloved, decades-old, high-quality audio systems or those looking to use their classic passive speakers with their favorite platforms effortlessly. By seamlessly connecting your audio gear to the WiiM Amp, you can control your streaming preference from the comfort of the WiiM Home App. The WiiM Voice Remote controller provides another alternative to wireless control and comfort for WiiM Amp.

Compatible with your Favorites

WiiM Amp lets users stream their favorite music, TV audio, radio, podcasts and more from iOS, MacBooks, and Apple TV. It supports Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Alexa Music Cast, Deezer, Qobuz, Pandora, DLNA, Spotify Connect, and TIDAL HiFi and HiFi+, which lets you cast YouTube Music, TV audio, radio stations, podcasts and local content directly from your favorite Chromecast-enabled App. Since it works with Siri, Alexa, and Google, you can choose your favorite voice assistants to control music selection, volume, and playback.

Pricing and Availability

The WiiM Amp is available now in silver and space gray for $299 on Amazon. Additionally, other WiiM products like the WiiM Pro and WiiM Pro Plus are also available and can easily be paired for a seamless smart-home experience.

