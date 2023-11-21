Black Friday month continues and the Anker Super Black Friday list is upon us! This list contains products from Anker, Soundcore, and Eufy. There’s sure to be something for everyone here!
Estimated reading time: 12 minutes
Pricing is accurate at the time of publishing. Anker reserves the right to change or modify pricing and pricing may be different depending on when you are reading this.
|Brand
|Product Name
|List Price
|Deal Price
|% Off
|Amazon Link
|Anker
|Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station (140W)
|$109.99
|$76.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Nano Charging Station(67W Max)
|$65.99
|$45.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 30W USB-C Outlet Extender with Foldable Plug
|$29.99
|$18.99
|37%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 12 AC Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip with 20W USB-C
|$32.99
|$21.99
|33%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 65W 7-in-1 Charging Station with Soft Extension Cord
|$69.99
|$55.99
|20%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Prime Power Bank 200W, 20K Portable Charger 3-Port with 100W Charging Base
|$184.99
|$129.49
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Prime Power Bank, 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W Portable Charger
|$179.99
|$143.99
|20%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Nano Power Bank with Built-in Lightning Connector
|$29.99
|$19.99
|33%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Nano Power Bank with Built-in Foldable USB-C Connector
|$29.99
|$20.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Nano Power Bank 30W, 10K Portable Charger with Built-in USB-C Cable
|$49.99
|$34.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Magnetic Power Bank 10K 20W
|$44.99
|$31.49
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Power Bank, 60,000mAh Portable Charger 60W
|$169.99
|$118.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger, Anker GaN Wall Charger, 3-Port Compact Fast PPS Charger, for MacBook Pro/Air, Pixelbook, iPad Pro, iPhone 14/Pro, Galaxy S23/S22, Note20, Pixel, Apple Watch, and More
|$84.99
|$54.39
|36%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Prime 67W USB-C Charger, Anker GaN Wall Charger, 3-Port Compact Fast PPS Charger, For MacBook Pro/Air, Pixelbook, iPad Pro, iPhone 15/14/Pro, Galaxy S23/S22, Note20, Pixel, Apple Watch, and More
|$59.99
|$37.99
|37%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 47W USB-C Charger (Nano 3)
|$29.99
|$20.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker USB-C Car Charger, 40W 2-Port PowerIQ 3.0 Type C Car Adapter, PowerDrive III Duo with Power Delivery for iPhone 14 13 12 11 X XS Pro Max mini, Galaxy S22/S20/S10, Pixel, iPad/iPad mini, and More
|$16.99
|$13.99
|18%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Prime 240W USB-C Charger, Anker GaN Charger, 4-Port Fast Compact GaN Charger for MacBook Pro/Air, iPhone 15/14/Pro, iPad Pro, Dell XPS, Galaxy S23/S22, Note20, Pixel, Apple Watch, and More
|$199.99
|$139.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Adapter
|$25.99
|$16.99
|35%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo), Sweat-Resistant 620 Magnetic Grip and Adjustable Strap, Only for iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/14 Plus/13/13 Pro/13 Mini/13 Pro Max/12/12 Pro/12 Mini/12 Pro Max
|$19.99
|$13.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 563 USB-C Hub (10-in-1, Dual 4K HDMI, for MacBook), Docking Station Dual Monitor, with Max 100W PD-in, 5Gbps USB Data Ports for M1/ M2 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Dell XPS, ThinkPad, and More
|$149.99
|$74
|50.66%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker USB-C Hub for MacBook, Anker 547 USB-C Hub (7-in-2), Compatible with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Port, 4K HDMI, USB-C and 2 USB A Data Ports
|$49.99
|$26.99
|46.01%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker USB-C Hub, 4 Ports USB 3.0 Hub with 5Gbps Data Transfer, 2ft Extended Cable [Charging Not Supported], USB-C Splitter for Type C MacBook, Mac Pro, iMac, Surface, XPS, Flash Drive, Mobile HDD
|$19.99
|$12.99
|35.02%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter (8K@60Hz or 4K@144Hz), 518 USB-C Adapter (8K HDMI), USB-C to HDMI, for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Pixelbook, XPS, and More
|$49.99
|$19.99
|60.01%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker iPhone Fast Chargin Cable, 310 USB-C to Lightning Braided Cable(2pack,10ft, Black), MFi Certified, Fast Charging Cable for iPhone 14 Plus 14 14 Pro Max 13 13 Pro iPhone 12 (Charger Not Included)
|$34.99
|$19.99
|42.87%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 1800w Power Station, 1056wh LiFePO4 Battery
|$999.00
|$699
|30.03%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 1800w Power Station, 1056wh LiFePO4 Battery, with 200w Solar Panel
|$1,548.00
|$899
|41.93%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 2400w Power Station, 2048wh LiFePO4 Battery
|$2,199.00
|$1,399
|36.38%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 2400w Solar Generator, 2048wh LiFePO4 Battery, with 200w Solar Panel
|$2,549.00
|$1,699
|33.35%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker 2400w Solar Generator, 2048wh LiFePO4 Battery, with 400w Solar Panel
|$2,998.00
|$1,999
|33.32%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Baby Smart Sock Baby Monitor, Track Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen Levels
|$169.99
|$118.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Baby Smart Sock Baby Monitor, Track Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen Levels, with 2K Camera
|$279.99
|$195.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security, Entry Sensor, Detects Opened and Closed Doors or Windows, Sends Alerts, Triggers Siren
|$29.99
|$19.99
|33.34%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security SmartTrack Link (Black, 1-Pack)
|$19.99
|$13.99
|30.02%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security SmartTrack Card (Black, 1-Pack)
|$29.99
|$16.99
|43.35%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security SmartTrack Link (Black, 2-Pack)
|$35.99
|$26.99
|25.01%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security SmartTrack Link (Black, 4-Pack)
|$69.99
|$48.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security Video Doorbell E340, Dual Cameras, 2K Full-HD and Color Night Vision, Wired or Battery Powered
|$179.99
|$125.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera (Battery-Powered) with HomeBase
|$259.99
|$159.99
|38.46%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|DUAL CAMERA: eufy Security SoloCam S340, Solar Security Camera, Wireless Outdoor Camera, 360° Pan & Tilt Surveillance, No Blind Spots, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, No Monthly Fee, HomeBase S380 Compatible
|$199.99
|$139.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security Floodlight Camera E340 Wired, 360° Pan and Tilt, 24/7 Recording, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 2,000 Lumens, Motion-Activated, Dual Camera, HomeBase 3 Compatible, Local Storage, No Monthly Fee
|$219.99
|$169.99
|22.73%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security Indoor Cam S350, Dual Cameras, 4K UHD Resolution Security Camera with 8× Zoom and 360° PTZ, Human/Pet AI, Ideal for Baby Monitor/Pet Camera/Home Security, Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6, Plug in
|$129.99
|$99.99
|23.08%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security SoloCam S220, Solar Security Camera, Wireless Outdoor Camera, Continuous Power, 2K Resolution, Wireless, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, No Monthly Fee, HomeBase 3 Compatible
|$129.99
|$79.99
|38.46%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security eufyCam 3 4-Cam Kit, Security Camera Outdoor Wireless, 4K Camera with Integrated Solar Panel, Forever Power, Face Recognition AI, Expandable Local Storage up to 16TB, No Monthly Fee
|$799.99
|$559.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security eufyCam S300(eufyCam 3C) 2-Cam Kit, Security Camera Outdoor Wireless, 4K Camera, Expandable Local Storage up to 16TB, Face Recognition AI, Spotlight, Color Night Vision, No Monthly Fee
|$469.99
|$299.99
|36%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security 2k Video Smart Lock S330, 3-in-1 Camera+Doorbell+Fingerprint Keyless Entry & No Monthly Fee
|$349.99
|$244.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security Fingerprint Smart Lock C220, Built-in Wi-Fi, App Remote Control
|$149.99
|$99.99
|33.34%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security Wi-Fi Smart Lock C210, Nickel
|$119.99
|$83.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security Fingerprint Smart Lock S230, One-Year Battery Life
|$229.99
|$159.99
|30.44%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security 2k Video Smart Lock Upgraded Version
|$279.99
|$195.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security Smart Lock C210, Built-in Wi-Fi Deadbolt
|$99.99
|$74.99
|25.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security S100 Wall Light Cam
|$149.99
|$99.99
|33.34%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security S120 Solar Wall Light Cam, Solar Security Camera, Wireless Outdoor Camera, Continuous Power, 2K
|$99.99
|$69.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security eufyCam (Professional) E330 4-Cam Kit, 1 TB Hard Drive
|$599.99
|$469.99
|21.67%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security eufyCam (Professional) E330 2-Cam Kit,
|$349.99
|$279.99
|20.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Security eufyCam (Professional) E330 add on Cam
|$129.99
|$99.99
|23.08%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy Security
|eufy Permanent Outdoor String Light E120
|$299.99
|$199.99
|33.33%
|Purchase from Amazon
|AnkerWork
|AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavaliere Microphone, Pro Noise Cancellation, Swap Magnetic Colorful Covers, 2-Channel Quality Pickup, 200m Transmission, 15H Battery, Easy to Use for Vlogs, Not for Conference
|$249.99
|$174.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|Anker
|Anker PowerConf S500 Speakerphone with Zoom Rooms and Google Meet Certifications, USB-C Speaker Bluetooth Speakerphone for Conference Room, Conference Microphone with Premium Voice Pickup
|$219.99
|$153.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|soundcore
|Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Hi-Res Spatial Audio,50W Sound, IPX7 Waterproof, 12H Long Playtime, Pro EQ, Built-in Handle, AUX-in
|$199.99
|$149.99
|25.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|soundcore
|Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus IP67 Portable Speaker, 80W Stereo Sound, Custom EQ & BassUp, USB-C, Bluetooth, Built-in Power Bank, Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for Camping, Pool, Beach, and Backyard
|$179.99
|$125.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|soundcore
|Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Hi-Res Portable Speaker with BassUp, Bluetooth Speaker with SmartTune Technology, 30W Stereo Sound, 13H Playback, and IPX7 Waterproof, for Backyard, Camping, and Hiking
|$79.99
|$63.99
|20.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|NEBULA
|Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector, Full HD Smart Projector, 4K Supported, Autofocus, Keystone Correction , Built-In Stand,Up to 3Hr Video Playtime
|$499.99
|$349.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|NEBULA
|NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector, Android TV 10.0 with 7000+ Apps, Autofocus, Auto Keystone Correction, Screen Fit, Home Theater Image Quality, Outdoor Movie Projector With Bluetooth
|$1999.99
|$1499.99
|25.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|NEBULA
|Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser 1080p, Smart, Wi-Fi, Mini Projector, Black, Portable Projector, Dolby Digital, Laser Projector, Autofocus, 120-Inch Picture, Built-in Battery, 2.5 Hours of Playtime
|$799.99
|$579.99
|27.50%
|Purchase from Amazon
|NEBULA
|Anker NEBULA Mars 3 Outdoor Portable Projector, 1000 ANSI Lumens, AI-Powered Image, 5 Hour Playtime, Android TV 11.0, 40W DD+ Speaker, Autofocus, Keystone Correction, Backyard, 200 Inches Home Theater
|$1099.99
|$799.99
|27.27%
|Purchase from Amazon
|NEBULA
|NEBULA Anker Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector, Portable Projector
|$299.99
|$239.99
|20.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|AnkerMake
|AnkerMake M5 3D Printer, High-Speed, Speed Upgraded to 500 mm/s, Fast Mode, Smooth Detail, Easy to Use for Beginners, Error Detection with AI Camera, Auto-Leveling, Integrated Die-Cast Aluminum Alloy
|$799
|$499.99
|37.42%
|Purchase from Amazon
|AnkerMake
|AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer, Easy Control via Multi-Device, 500 mm/s High-Speed Printing in Fast Mode, Smooth Detail, Intuitive, Auto-Leveling, Integrated Aluminum Alloy Base, 220×220×250 mm Print Volume
|$399
|$319
|20.05%
|Purchase from Amazon
|AnkerMake
|AnkerMake PLA+ 3D Printing Filament, AnkerMake Official Filament, 2-Pack, 4.4 lb / 2 kg (Black, PLA)
|$58
|$39.99
|31.05%
|Purchase from Amazon
|AnkerMake
|AnkerMake M5 10-Pack Nozzle Kit, Premium Brass, for AnkerMake M5 3D Printer, 0.4 mm
|$19.99
|$12.99
|35.02%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot with MopMaster Adaptive Pressure Cleaning, 2 Rotating Mops, Carpet Detection with 12 mm Auto-Lifting Mops, Auto-Clean Station, 5,500 Pa Suction, and AI Obstacle Avoidance
|$899.99
|$649.99
|28%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy Clean L60 Robot Vacuum with Ultra-Strong 5,000 Pa Suction, iPath Laser Navigation for Floor Hair Deep Cleaning, Multi-Level Mapping, Advanced App Control, Perfect for Pet Hair
|$279.99
|$199.99
|29%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum Self-Empty Station, Twin-Turbine 2× 4,000 Pa Powerful Suction, Active Detangling Roller Brush, and iPath Laser Navigation for Pet Hair Deep Cleaning on Carpet
|$649.99
|$449.99
|31%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super Thin, Powerful Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
|$249.99
|$139.99
|44%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum, Twin-Turbine 2× 4,000 Pa Powerful Suction, Active Detangling Roller Brush, and iPath Laser Navigation for Pet Hair Deep Cleaning on Carpet
|$499.99
|$349.99
|30%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy Clean by Anker, RoboVac G30 Hybrid SES, 2-in-1 Sweep and mop, Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, Dynamic Navigation, Allergy Care, 2000 Pa Strong Suction, Wi-Fi, Carpets and Hard Floors
|$429.99
|$289.99
|33%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|MACH, MACH V1 Ultra, All-in-One Cordless StickVac with Steam Mop, Cordless SteamWave Technology, Always-Clean Mop, Triple Self-Cleaning System, Eco-Clean Ozone, Safe for Homes with Children and Pets
|$699.99
|$559.99
|20%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy by Anker, HomeVac H11,Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner,Ultra-Lightweight 1.2lbs,5500Pa Suction Power,USB Charging, for Home Cleaning
|$59.99
|$35.99
|40.01%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy by Anker, HomeVac H30 Mate, Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, 80 AW, 16kPa Strong Suction Power, Ultra-Lightweight 1.78lbs, Charging Dock, 20min Runtime, Pet Hair Cleaning, Black
|$179.99
|$109.99
|38.89%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy Clean HomeVac H20, 40 AW Strong Suction, Cordless, Lightweight 1.44 lb, 1H Fast in-Car Charge Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, White
|$119.99
|$69.99
|41.67%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy Clean by Anker N930 Pet Grooming Kit with Vacuum, 5-in-1, Strong Suction, 4.5L Large Capacity Dust Box, Hair Trimmer, Unisex, Low Noise, Deshedding, Trimmers, Nozzle, Cleaning Brush for Dogs
|$199.99
|$129.99
|35.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy by Anker, HomeVac S11 Go, Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, Cordless, 120AW Suction Power, Detachable Battery, Cleans Carpet to Hard Floor
|$249.99
|$109.99
|56.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy by Anker, HomeVac S11 Lite, Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, Stylish and Cordless Design, Versatile Attachments, Perfect for Pet Owners, for Carpet and Hard Floors
|$199.99
|$69.99
|65.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy by Anker Wi-Fi Fitness Tracking Smart Scale P3, Intelligent Analysis
|$89.99
|$59.99
|33.34%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy Smart Digital Bathroom Scale P2 Pro with Wi-Fi Bluetooth, 16 Measurements Including Weight, Heart Rate, Body Fat, BMI
|$79.99
|$49.99
|37.50%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy Smart Scale P2, Digital Bathroom Scale with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 15 Measurements Including Weight, Body Fat, BMI
|$49.99
|$32.99
|34.01%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|eufy by Anker, Lumi Stick-On Night Light, Warm White LED, Motion Sensor, Bedroom, Bathroom, Kitchen, Hallway, Stairs, Energy Efficient, Compact, 3-Pack
|$19.99
|$15.99
|20.01%
|Purchase from Amazon
|eufy
|Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC90 LED Flashlight, Pocket-Sized Torch with Super Bright 900 Lumens CREE LED, IPX5 Water-Resistant, Zoomable, 5 Light Modes
|$33.99
|$24.99
|26.48%
|Purchase from Amazon
|soundcore
|Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 40H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth Headphones, Multipoint Connection
|$79.99
|$55.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|soundcore
|Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Reduce Noise by Up to 98%, 50H Playtime, App Control, LDAC Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Comfortable Fit, Clear Calls, Bluetooth 5.3
|$149.99
|$99.99
|33.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|soundcore
|Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
|$59.99
|$41.99
|30.01%
|Purchase from Amazon
|soundcore
|Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbud
|$99.99
|$54
|45.99%
|Purchase from Amazon
|soundcore
|soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction
|$99.99
|$69.99
|30.00%
|Purchase from Amazon
|soundcore
|Soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Foldable Design
|$39.99
|$31.99
|20.01%
|Purchase from Amazon
What do you think of the Anker Super Black Friday List? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.