UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank review: Plenty of juice with 145W charging output

With so many portable devices on the market these days, it’s nice to have a portable charging solution handy for when they run low while you’re away from an outlet. There is no shortage of power bank models available, and they are only getting better with more power storage and faster power outputs, making them compatible and perfect for even more devices.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Our UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank looks at a portable power bank with three outputs, fast 100W charging, and an LED display to easily see how much juice is left in it. Read on for our full review.

The Quick Take

The UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank is pretty standard fare when it comes to design but does offer up to 145W of combined output with 100W being the maximum from a single port. These output maximums are more than enough to charge (or power) most devices from smartphones and laptops to tablets and handheld console devices. It has a pretty solid feel to it as well, albeit a bit on the heavy side but that is to be expected given its larger 25,000mAh capacity. As a bonus, it does have an LED which displays the power remaining in the bank. The only downside is the price, but if you can find it on sale this power bank with its onboard protections is worth it.

Specifications

The UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

100W Fast Charging: PD3.0, QC3.0 for a 90-minute full charge on 2022 13″ MacBook Air.

PD3.0, QC3.0 for a 90-minute full charge on 2022 13″ MacBook Air. 25000mAh Gigantic Capacity: 25,000mAh battery, 100W output. Charge laptops 1.3x, devices 5.6x.

25,000mAh battery, 100W output. Charge laptops 1.3x, devices 5.6x. Two-Way Fast Charging: Recharge in 2 hours with a 65W PD charger. Charge devices while recharging.

Recharge in 2 hours with a 65W PD charger. Charge devices while recharging. Smart Digital Display: LED display shows remaining power for confident use.

LED display shows remaining power for confident use. Charging Tech: PD3.0+QC3.0

PD3.0+QC3.0 Charging Port: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A

2x USB-C, 1x USB-A Protection: Flame-resistant material; over-voltage, over-current, over-charge, over-discharge, high-temperature, and short-circuit protection

Flame-resistant material; over-voltage, over-current, over-charge, over-discharge, high-temperature, and short-circuit protection Wide Compatibility: Works with MacBook, Dell XPS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Switch, DJI, Steam Deck. Note: Fully drain and recharge for first use.

Works with MacBook, Dell XPS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Switch, DJI, Steam Deck. Note: Fully drain and recharge for first use. Dimensions: 6.3″L x 3.2″W x 1.1″H (160 x 80.8 x 26.7mm)

6.3″L x 3.2″W x 1.1″H (160 x 80.8 x 26.7mm) Weight: 1.14lb (505g)

What’s in the box

UGREEN 25000mAh Two-way Fast Charging Power Bank

100W USB-C Cable

Carrying Pouch

User Instruction Guide

What’s included with the UGREEN 25000mAh 145W Power Bank.

Design

The UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank is fairly standard fare when it comes to power banks. It is rectangular in shape, just over 6 1/4″ in length, just under 3 1/4″ in width, and just over an inch thick. It is a bit hefty at 1.14lb but given its 25,000mAh capacity, that’s to be expected. Overall, it does feel pretty sturdy and the shell doesn’t feel like it would crack easily.

Mostly silver in colour along the top, two long sides, and back edge, the UGREEN logo and the words 145W are printed in black along the top. Roughly 80% of the long sides are silver, with a black section on the one side with 25000mAh slightly engraved in it. The other long side has a similar-sized black section with a grey button between it and the silver portion. Pushing this button displays the remaining life left in the power bank. Additionally, when you are charging the power bank or using it to charge a device, the remaining percentage displays so you know it’s either dispelling or taking in more charge.

On the short end close to the black ends on the long sides are where you’ll find the ports. There are three in total and from left to right are a USB-C IN2/OUT2, USB-A OUT3, and the 100W USB-C IN1/OUT2 port. The bottom of the power bank is black.

Top view of the UGREEN 25000mAh 145W Power Bank.

UGREEN also included a carrying pouch made from soft fabric. While it won’t add much extra protection to the power bank itself, it will prevent it from getting scratched or dust in the ports when tossed in your backpack or bag. Finally, there is also a short 100W USB-C cable which is pretty standard fare with its plastic sheath.

Ease of Use

Power banks are easy enough to use and the UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank is no exception. Simply plug a USB-C or USB-A cable into the power bank and the other end into the device you want to power or charge and you’re good to go.

Performance

While the UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank is listed as having 145W output, that is combined output. The maximum single output you will see here is 100W, from the main USB-C1 port. As for the total output for each port listed on the side of the power bank, here is what the device limits are:

USB-C1 Input: 5V-3A 9V-3A 12V-3A 15V-3A 20-V3.25A 65W Max

USB-C1 Output: 5V-3A 9V-3A 12V-3A 15V-3A 20V-5A 100W Max

USB-C2 Input/Output: 5V-3A 9V-3A 12V-3A 15V-3A 20V-3.25A 65W Max

USB-A Output: 10V-2.25A 5V-3A 9V-2A 12V-1.5A 22.5W Max

Total Output: 5V-6A 9V-6A 12V-6A 15V-6A 20V-7.25A 145W Max

The available ports on the UGREEN 25000mAh 145W Power Bank.

On that note, when using the various ports in tandem, you can expect the following output power:

USB-C1 Out: 100W

USB-C2 Out: 65W

USB-A Out: 22.5W

USB-C1 & USB-C2 Out: 100W & 45W

USB-C1 & USB–A Out: 100W & 22.5W

USB-C2 & USB-A Out: 20W combined

USB-C1 & USB-C2 & USB-A Out: 100W & 20W combined between USB-C2 & USB-A

During testing, I was able to easily charge various devices including the Pixel 8 smartphone, earbuds, a laptop requiring 65W of input power, a tablet, an iPad, and the Lenovo Legion Go handheld console. Each device drew the expected power, measured with a USB-C digital power meter. Not only that, but I was able to power the Legion Go while in use, giving slightly better performance due to it being “plugged in” as opposed to running on battery power.

As far as protection is concerned, in addition to being constructed from flame-resistant material, this power bank also has over-voltage, over-current, over-charge, over-discharge, high-temperature, and short-circuit protection. Combined, this gives you peace of mind that whatever you are charging with the power bank will be protected from potential damage which can arise from charging with substandard products.

Battery Life

With 25000mAh of power stored, this power bank lasts quite a while. According to UGREEN, it will charge a MacBook Pro 14″ 1.3 times, a Galaxy S23 Ultra 3 times, an iPhone 14 5.6 times, and a Nintendo Switch 4.3 times. I tested it with everything from the Pixel 8 smartphone to a tablet and the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console. I was not only able to charge these devices multiple times before needing to replenish the power bank.

When recharging, the UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank takes about two hours when used with a 65W PD charger (which isn’t included). During testing, I did use a 100W PD charger but due to the limitations of the power bank, it did indeed tap out at about 65W when recharging it and took just under two hours to fully recharge. To indicate charging, the last digit on the LCD display flashes.

The UGREEN 25000mAh 145W Power Bank inside the included carrying pouch.

Price/Value

The UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank has an MSRP of $149.99, which might seem steep for a power bank. While there are other 25,000mAh power banks on the market, most of them only have 60-90W combined output or are from a relatively unknown brand. When it comes to charging your devices, you definitely want something that has a name behind it as well as multiple safety protection features. This power bank from UGREEN definitely delivers when it comes to charging your devices with up to 145W of combined output, and the LED is handy for keeping track of how much juice you have left in it.

On that note, if you hurry, you can pick it up for $89.99 on Amazon during the Black Friday sale.

Wrap-up

While a bit more expensive than other power banks on the market, the UGREEN 25000mAh Power Bank is worth it given the capacity, total combined output, performance, small percentage LED display, and three ports to choose from.