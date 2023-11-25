How To: Polestar EV cold weather driving tips

Winter is coming and Polestar presents some tips that will maximize your range, optimize your performance, and keep you safe when the temperature drops and the snow starts falling. As more and more EVs are showing up on roads, people wonder how driving an electric vehicle differs from driving a gas powered car.

The main reason EVs are affected by the cold is due to the temperature of the battery. If the temperature is too low, the electrochemical processes in the battery will slow down, which will influence both charging speed and range. In addition, heating the car’s cabin to a comfortable temperature requires more energy than it would in the summer. Therefore, your guiding mantra through the winter months should be to keep you and your battery warm. And this is how it’s done.

Polestar Cold Weather Tips

Preheat your car

Polestar, and most other EVs, have a preconditioning function. Other than providing you with a warm car, this saves you range as you won’t have to do it while you are driving. If you schedule the preconditioning, your battery will also have time to warm up and be at a more optimal temperature when you set off.

The Polestar Plus pack is equipped with a special heat pump. This equipment is a more effective heating system that controls your cabin temperature and uses less energy. This is not to imply that the standard-equipped Polestar does not have heating. It’s simply a more premium piece of technology in the Performance pack that will extend your range during colder months.

Drive efficiently

Range aside, when the roads get icy and the snow starts falling, safety is your priority. The good news is that the safest way to drive during the winter is also the one that helps maximize your range. Remember to avoid accelerating and braking quickly.

Your wheels have less traction on snow and ice, meaning that quick acceleration and braking could result in the car skidding. At the same time, by braking gently and maintaining a steady speed, you use less of your battery charge. But if you are just going out for a joyride and not worried about maximizing your range, your Polestar is fully capable of taking on the snow with speed.

Keep your battery charged

If you are on a longer drive where you need to stop and charge, make sure to add a fast charger as a waypoint in your navigation system. Your Polestar will then make sure to heat the battery to the optimal level for charging by the time you arrive. This allows for quicker and more efficient charging.

You should also avoid completely running the battery down by keeping it at least above 20 percent. If you must leave your car in the cold, make sure it is sufficiently charged before. This ensures that you have enough charge to heat the vehicle again and gives you the needed range.

This article was provided to us by Polestar for republishing.