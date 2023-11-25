Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro review: The galaxy in a box

Light projectors with custom light shows aren’t a new thing. With technology changing and improving, though, it is now possible to make these gadgets even better than before. The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro is one such light projector attempting to make a better experience for the user. These types of gadgets are usually best suited to kids and teens, they’re fun and easy to use. But is the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro worth your dime?

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

Let’s find out and jump right into the full review of this lightweight, bright, and fun little gadget.

The Quick Take

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro is a fun little gadget and I have zero doubt that kids will thoroughly enjoy it. This thing is nice and bright and works the best in a very dark room. It projects the galaxy and lights on any surface, but is best suited to flat and light colored walls and ceilings.

The whole unit is super light and straightforward to set up. The app is also easy to use and provides some neat little extras, like sound machine features and timers. The included discs are neat and fun for most kids, though older teens might find it boring. But don’t expect more than the 8-discs included, Govee does not have any others to choose from, so this is it.

The manual focus is a little tricky and finicky and it works best if you don’t project too close to a surface. The build quality is light, but the materials do feel slightly cheap. The price point of $179.99 is a bit steep, and I think a price point of $129.99 or $139.99 might have been more suitable. Overall, I don’t dislike this product, I think it’s fun. But I do think not everyone will be that convinced at the price it sits at now. It has potential but needs some minor fixes and a lower price.

Specifications

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro has the following features and specifications:

Diverse Cosmic Projections: The Govee Galaxy Projector provides 8 galaxy discs to visualize different universes. In addition, you can select from 38 scene modes or freely design RGB colors to match your daily routine or Christmas decorations.

Dynamic Galaxy Experience: Through the movement of blue lasers via diffusion or gathering, the star projector brings you an extraordinary starry sky experience. Adjust the brightness and movement speed of the galaxy light via Govee Home App.

Rotating Cosmic Images: Using enhanced rolling projection, the galaxy projector delivers a different image every second, allowing for a real planetarium experience at home. Twist the screw ring to adjust the focal length for clearer images.

Soothing White Noise: The ceiling projector has a built-in speaker, allowing you to choose from 37 types of white noise to match different projection effects. Press the top button to switch the music and adjust the volume.

Smart Control: Enjoy your galaxy light projector with easy voice control after pairing with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also utilize the convenient Timer, Wake Up, and Sleeping features on Govee Home App via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Model

H6092

Product Name

Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro

App Connectivity

2.4GHz Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

Control Methods

APP, Voice

Item Weight

‎4.2 pounds (1.91 kg)

Product Dimensions

12.8″L × 7.87″W × 5.12″H

Special Feature

38 Scene Modes, 37 White Noises, Voice Control with Alexa and Google Assistant

What’s In The Box

Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro

Quick Start Guide

Power Adapter

USB-A to USB-C Cable

User Manual

8-Discs

Alcohol Pad

Lens Cleaning Cloth

Design

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro has a fairly pedestrian design. The build quality is okay, though some materials feel a little cheap. Particularly, the plastic focus ring. The unit is not heavy at all, and some of that is due to the cheap plastic used to build it. While the materials feel cheap, they are, at least, put together nicely and the unit feels solid. Hopefully, that makes sense, LOL.

Starting on the bottom, there is a broad and wide foot with a rubber shoe that helps keep the unit stable. This foot is more like a cradle as it bows out and around to cradle the main unit. This allows the main unit to swivel so you can point it at the ceiling or at nearly any angle. The only thing on this part of the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro that matters is the USB-C port for charging.

The main unit rests in the cradle and on the back is a speaker which is used for the ambient noise features. The front of the main unit contains the background projection lens, background light projection, and laser with a pinhole cover to create the look of stars. The main lens has a plastic ring around it which can be rotated to focus the image.

At the top of the main unit, you have the tray that holds the discs that have the images the unit will project. Here is also an array of buttons and this is what those do:

Power Button: Turns unit on and off

Turns unit on and off Scene Switching: Used to switch scenes, can also be done in the app.

Used to switch scenes, can also be done in the app. Volume Up: Turns volume up

Turns volume up Volume Down: Turns volume down

Turns volume down White Noise: Turns on the white noise feature

Turns on the white noise feature Play/Pause: Pay or pause white noise. Long press will put unit into Bluetooth pairing.

The whole unit is made of a matte white and black plastic, which does a good job of not grabbing too many fingerprints. Overall, the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro is a nice-looking unit, though some materials are cheap, they are at least well put together.

Setup

Setup of the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro is straightforward. To get the best experience, you can set up the app too but you don’t need the app for basic functions. Plugging it in and tossing a disc in, you can start using it right away. But if you get the Govee app, you can open the app after turning it on and the app should find the unit, you will then choose it and connect to Wi-Fi and you are paired up. More in the app section on the functions. Overall, set up is simple and straightforward.

Performance

As for performance, the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro does what it says it does. Though I wouldn’t say the white noise feature is real white noise. There are a few simple tunes and some sounds you can select from, but nothing like the white noise that dedicated white noise machines offer. One interesting feature is that you can pair this as a Bluetooth speaker and use it that way, though it’s not really great for music. But the option is there. Overall, it does a good job of performing within the advertised features.

App

The Govee Home app is ground zero for all thing Govee. This app controls literally every Govee product they offer, including the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro. Here’s what to expect in the app:

Play/Pause White Noise

Timer Settings

Volume Adjustment

Brightness Adjustment

Choose Scenes, including but not limited to Sleep Scenes Universe Scenes Natural Scenes Emotion Scenes

Operations Controls Planet Brightness Speed Starry Sky Brightness Speed Moving Methods

DIY Scenes, set up your scenes

Basic settings

37+ White noises

38+ Scene modes

The app offers up numerous features that some might enjoy, but the bulk of the projection is using the included eight discs. Overall, the app does give numerous options, many of which some users will love. It works well and connects fast, it works well enough.

Price/Value

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro is priced at $179.99. In my opinion, and you may not agree, the price is a bit high for what you get here. I think there is value in the features, but the build quality could be better for this asking price. Plus, you are limited to the 8 included discs and there are no others available.

Wrap Up

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro is an interesting product. This is one of those things I think numerous people will want to buy and there is an equal number of people who will pass. I think, for those looking for something like this, this will satisfy your need. But there are long-term issues that may make this device obsolete or get dumped to the side. Things like, limited discs and the lifespan of those discs. I think Govee would sell more people on this if it were priced around $129.