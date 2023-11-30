Jeremy Renner stars in The Hurt Locker in our Now Playing on Plex December edition

Jeremy Renner fans should take note of our Now Playing on Plex December Edition. This is our latest streaming article series, listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex December 2023 edition. If you’re a Jeremy Renner fan, regardless of the movie, then you might be excited.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So, when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into December 2023! Jeremy Renner heads up this month’s lineup in The Hurt Locker.

Now Playing on Plex, December 2023

Jeremy Renner stars in The Hurt Locker

The Aviator

Barking Dogs Never Bite

Barry Munday

Before I Fall

The Brass Teapot (starts 12/15)

Broken English (starts 12/15)

Earth to Echo

The Gift

The Happytime Murders

Home Again (starts 12/8)

Humpday (starts 12/5)

The Hurt Locker

It Comes At Night (starts 12/8)

Jamesy Boy

The Kill Team (starts 12/21)

The Ladies Man

The Last Black Man In San Francisco (starts 12/5)

The Life Before Her Eyes (starts 12/8)

Ong Bak 3

The Parts You Lose

Please Stand By

Shutter

Sommersby

Splinter

There Be Dragons

A Thousand Words

Trollhunter (starts 12/7)

The Two Faces Of January

Two Lovers

Catch It Before It Leaves

And So It Goes

Before I Go To Sleep

Biutiful

Boys On The Side

Carpool

Copycat

Dangerous Beauty

Date Movie

Diabolique

Dirty Love

Don’t Say A Word

Empire Records

Epic Movie

Filth

First Daughter

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

A Haunted House 2

Just My Luck

The King Of Comedy

Life or Something Like It

Little Manhattan

Made In America

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Meet the Spartans

Once Upon A Time In America

The Onion Movie

PI

The Power Of One

The Quiet

The Raven

Simply Irresistible

Stay

A Thousand Words

Train to Busan

Tigerland

Wicked

Still Playing

Apocalypto

The Babadook

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Blitz

The Boondock Saints

Boyhood

Bronson

Cashback

A Chorus Line

The Death Of Stalin

Don Jon

Donnie Darko

Downfall

The Fall

Get The Gringo

The Gift

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Glengarry Glen Ross

Goon

Half Nelson

Halloween

Heathers

Highlander

The Host

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

The Hunt

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Saw The Devil

The Illusionist

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Iron Sky

It’s A Wonderful Life

Let The Right One In

A Little Bit Of Heaven

M

The Man From Earth

Mandy

Match Point

Monster

Monsters

Mr. Nobody

The Name Of The Rose

Night Of The Living Dead

Oculus

The Passion Of The Christ

Point Break

Season Of The Witch

Short Term 12

Sin City: A Dame To Kill For

Skyline

Stuck In Love

Super Size Me

Taboo

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This Is England

Trumbo

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

A Walk To Remember

What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for December 2023? Did you like Jeremy Renner in The Hurt Locker? What movies playing on Plex, are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!