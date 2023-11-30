Jeremy Renner stars in The Hurt Locker in our Now Playing on Plex December edition

Jeremy Renner fans should take note of our Now Playing on Plex December Edition. This is our latest streaming article series, listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex December 2023 edition. If you’re a Jeremy Renner fan, regardless of the movie, then you might be excited.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So, when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into December 2023! Jeremy Renner heads up this month’s lineup in The Hurt Locker.
Now Playing on Plex, December 2023
- The Aviator
- Barking Dogs Never Bite
- Barry Munday
- Before I Fall
- The Brass Teapot (starts 12/15)
- Broken English (starts 12/15)
- Earth to Echo
- The Gift
- The Happytime Murders
- Home Again (starts 12/8)
- Humpday (starts 12/5)
- The Hurt Locker
- It Comes At Night (starts 12/8)
- Jamesy Boy
- The Kill Team (starts 12/21)
- The Ladies Man
- The Last Black Man In San Francisco (starts 12/5)
- The Life Before Her Eyes (starts 12/8)
- Ong Bak 3
- The Parts You Lose
- Please Stand By
- Shutter
- Sommersby
- Splinter
- There Be Dragons
- A Thousand Words
- Trollhunter (starts 12/7)
- The Two Faces Of January
- Two Lovers
Catch It Before It Leaves
- And So It Goes
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Biutiful
- Boys On The Side
- Carpool
- Copycat
- Dangerous Beauty
- Date Movie
- Diabolique
- Dirty Love
- Don’t Say A Word
- Empire Records
- Epic Movie
- Filth
- First Daughter
- Freddy Got Fingered
- The Girl Next Door
- A Haunted House 2
- Just My Luck
- The King Of Comedy
- Life or Something Like It
- Little Manhattan
- Made In America
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
- Meet the Spartans
- Once Upon A Time In America
- The Onion Movie
- PI
- The Power Of One
- The Quiet
- The Raven
- Simply Irresistible
- Stay
- A Thousand Words
- Train to Busan
- Tigerland
- Wicked
Still Playing
- Apocalypto
- The Babadook
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Blitz
- The Boondock Saints
- Boyhood
- Bronson
- Cashback
- A Chorus Line
- The Death Of Stalin
- Don Jon
- Donnie Darko
- Downfall
- The Fall
- Get The Gringo
- The Gift
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Goon
- Half Nelson
- Halloween
- Heathers
- Highlander
- The Host
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- The Hunt
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Saw The Devil
- The Illusionist
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Iron Sky
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- Let The Right One In
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- M
- The Man From Earth
- Mandy
- Match Point
- Monster
- Monsters
- Mr. Nobody
- The Name Of The Rose
- Night Of The Living Dead
- Oculus
- The Passion Of The Christ
- Point Break
- Season Of The Witch
- Short Term 12
- Sin City: A Dame To Kill For
- Skyline
- Stuck In Love
- Super Size Me
- Taboo
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- This Is England
- Trumbo
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- A Walk To Remember
