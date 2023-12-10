Latest Kensington docking station features 16-ports and has quad 4K support

Kensington, a leading desktop and mobile device accessories provider, has just released a 16-port docking station with quad 4K@60Hz monitor support.

The Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station supports up to four 4K monitors, delivers data transfer speeds up to 40Gbps, provides up to 100W of power delivery, and features 16 connectivity ports enabling users to release the potential of their premium laptops.

“While today’s premium laptops are designed to meet the advanced computing needs of professionals, including support for multiple monitors and ultra-fast data transfer speeds, the docking station has been the bottleneck for leveraging the full capabilities of these machines in a desktop environment. The SD5800T enables users to truly unlock the full potential of the laptop with the ability to instantly connect up to four external monitors, transfer data at ultra-fast speeds, and connect to a wide variety of accessories and devices, through a single Thunderbolt™ or USB4® port.” Lisa Schuiteboer Shuler, Manager of Product Marketing, Global Marketing at Kensington

The Ports on the Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station.

Other features and benefits of the latest Kensington docking station include:

Universal Compatibility: Optimized to work with different devices and operating systems, the SD5800T is compatible with Thunderbolt™ 4, Thunderbolt™ 3, USB4 ® , and USB-C ® devices running Windows (10 or later) or macOS (11 or later).

Maximize Visual Productivity: SD5800T supports up to four external displays via two HDMI ® and two DisplayPort™ (DP) ports, providing options to accommodate different setups. The dock supports quad 4K @ 60Hz or single 8K @ 60Hz with DSC enabled on Windows laptops, and dual 6K @ 60Hz on MacBook models with M1 Pro, M1 Max, M2 Pro, M2 Max, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chipsets.

Fast Data Transfer: Next-level Thunderbolt™ experience transfers data, video, and audio at speeds up to 40Gbps, and blocks peripheral devices from unauthorized access to system memory using Intel VT-d DMA protection.

Productive 16-in-1 Design: SD5800T incorporates 16 connectivity ports including: HDMI ® (2), DisplayPort™ (2), Thunderbolt™ host, USB-C ® 3.2 Gen2, USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (3), USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (2), USB-A 2.0, combo audio jack, SD and Micro SD card readers (2), and 2.5Gbps Ethernet.

Up to 100W Power Delivery: Ideal for devices that require higher power, the SD5800T delivers up to 100W (98W certified) of Power Delivery to compatible laptops while powering connected accessories.

Space-saving Design: The SD5800T offers a zero-footprint mounting option enabling users to mount the dock out of the way to maximize desktop space and provide a tidier workspace. Integrated lock slots enable users to protect the dock from theft with a Kensington cable lock (sold separately).

Customizable Performance: Free Kensington DockWorks™ software provides features such as Wi-Fi® auto-switch, MAC address ID pass-through and reset, and device connection monitoring, to deliver the best connection, performance, and security from the SD5800T.

The Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station is now available for $299.99 before a current $50 off coupon from Amazon. It also comes with a three-year limited warranty and professional support.

