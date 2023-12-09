Check out the top ten movies and TV shows streamed this year

JustWatch, an international streaming guide, has released its top ten movies and TV shows streamed over the past year for the US and other countries.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The JustWatch Streaming Charts are based on more than 40 million monthly users across 140 countries. The service tracks streaming across legal streaming services through its apps and includes movies, TV shows, and sports. While the charts track multiple countries, we’ll focus on the top ten movies and TV shows of 2023 for the United States.

While Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video had titles in the top ten movies and TV shows over the past year, other services like Max, Paramont+, Starz, Peacock, and others were well represented. Let’s take a look!

Top Ten Movies of 2023 – US Streaming Charts

The following movies were the top ten movies of 2023, listed beside which streaming service(s) they are/were available on:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Netflix Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Netflix John Wick: Chapter 4 — Starz The Little Mermaid — Disney+ The Menu — Hulu, Max, Disney+ Dungoeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — Paramount+, Prime Video, FuboTV, MGM+ Avatar: The Way of the Water — Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — Disney+ Fast X — Peacock Everything Everywhere All at Once — Prime Video

Top Ten Movies of 2023 – US Streaming Charts

The following movies were the top ten TV shows of 2023, listed beside which streaming service(s) they are/were available on:

The Last of Us — Max, Spectrum on Demand Yellowstone — DirecTV, Peacock, FuboTV, Spectrum On Demand, Paramount Network Ted Lasso — Apple TV+ Yellowjackets — FuboTV, SHO, Paramount+, Prime Video, DirecTV, Spectrum on Demand Wednesday — Netflix Succession — Max, Spectrum on Demand The Mandalorian — Disney+ The Bear — Hulu Beef — Netflix The Summer I Turned Pretty — Prime Video

So there you have it. The top ten movies and TV shows streamed in the US for 2023.

If you’re interested in checking out what’s currently atop the streaming charts, you can always check the JustWatch Streaming Charts which are updated daily for 140 countries and 4,500 streaming services.

What do you think about the top ten movies and TV shows streamed this year? Are there any that surprised you? How many of them did you watch? Do you plan on watching any others that you may have missed? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.