[CES 2024] Displace announces its Displace Mini and Displace Flex Truly Wireless TVs

We’ve covered Displace TV in the past and the company is still on the radar and will be debuting two new units at CES 2024. Displace TV makes wireless TVs which need no wires to operate and are very lightweight, allowing for easy install and movement. The company developed a system to mount the TV almost anywhere using a suction type mount. At CES 2024, they will show off the new Displace Mini and Displace Flex.

Displace’s wireless 55” 4K TV is the world’s first truly wireless TV. The introduction of Displace Flex and Displace Mini builds on the company’s vision of seamless, ambient computing and interactive screens throughout a home or office.

Displace Flex and Displace Mini include advanced features in addition to the same features as the original TV: no wires or ports, super lightweight, primarily controlled by hand gestures, and easily secured to any surface with Displace’s proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. New safety features announced in October 2023 include the addition of advanced wall-sensing algorithms, four quick adhesives for stability, and a proprietary self-lowering landing gear system that combine to make Displace the safest wall-mounted TVs on the market.

Displace Flex

A 55” 4K TV, created to accommodate rooms where screens can’t be attached to a wall. Additional features include:

Attaches to a portable magnetic Displace Stand (sold separately) that wirelessly charges the TV and enables users to place TVs in environments like offices and kids’ rooms

A month of battery life with an average of six hours of viewing time per day

Available in multiple colors; can be combined with other Displace Flex TVs to form any sized TVs

Equipped with advanced thermal cameras and NFC Payment readers that are used to deliver a seamless shopping experience on TVs

Like the original Displace TV, Displace Flex is lightweight and portable, controlled by hand gestures and utilizes computer vision to track users throughout a space.

Displace Mini

A 27” version of the original Displace TV, opening up more spaces for screens inside the home, including kitchen countertops, the refrigerator, windows, bathrooms or anywhere that requires a smaller screen. Additional features include:

Super lightweight at 12 lbs. with two external batteries

Available in multiple colors; can be combined with other Displace Minis to form any sized TV

A month of battery life with an average of six hours of viewing time per day

It can be used as a live picture frame anywhere in the house

It can also be wirelessly charged with the Displace Stand (sold separately)

Displace Mini TVs also come equipped with advanced thermal cameras and NFC Payment readers that are used to deliver a seamless shopping experience on TVs

