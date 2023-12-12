Creative announces its Zen Air Plus and Pro TWS earbuds

Creative Technology today announced the release of the Creative Zen Air Pro and Creative Zen Air Plus, the newest additions to the Creative Zen Air family. Designed to enhance users’ everyday audio experience, these latest earbuds are user-friendly and are packed with features.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Featuring LE Audio with LC3 codec, 10 mm dynamic drivers, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Ambient Mode, Bluetooth 5.3, and AAC audio codec, as well as extended battery life, these earbuds provide users with a truly upgraded audio experience without breaking the bank. Here’s what the press release had to say about the Zen Air TWS earbuds.

Paving the way for the future of wireless audio and at the same time, expanding the ecosystem, the Creative Zen Air Pro and Plus incorporate Bluetooth LE Audio to allow users to enjoy a superior wireless audio experience at significantly lower bitrates and power consumption. Beyond that, LE Audio also supports Broadcast, allowing users to enjoy seamless audio sharing to an unlimited number of compatible devices, providing enhanced connectivity for the perfect movie night with family and friends. Devices that support LE Audio enable users to unlock these features and explore the full potential of LE Audio.

Pro

Equipped with 10 mm custom-tuned dynamic drivers, both the Creative Zen Air Pro and Creative Zen Air Plus deliver an immersive audio experience with deep bass and balanced tunes for an all-encompassing audio experience. The integration of Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode also allows users to seamlessly dive into their favorite tunes or stay aware of their surroundings, effortlessly adapting to any environment with the touch of a button.

Designed for those on the move, the Creative Zen Air Plus and Creative Zen Air Pro are primed for action. The Creative Zen Air Plus, with its IPX4 rating, can handle a splash or two, while the Creative Zen Air Pro takes durability up a notch with an IPX5 rating. Featuring extended battery life, the Creative Zen Air Pro boasts an impressive total playtime of up to 33 hours, closely followed by the Creative Zen Air Plus, which offers up to 32 hours of total playtime.

While both models share nifty features, the Pro stands out with its Ultra-Low Latency Mode. Easily activated via the Creative app, this mode seamlessly synchronizes audio and video, significantly reducing latency to as low as ~20 ms, enhancing the overall movie, gaming, and music experience for users.

Plus

Additionally, the microphone configuration sets the Pro apart, boasting a total of six microphones—four for detecting and filtering background noise with ANC on and two for clear communications. The integration of advanced AI-powered Deep Neural Network (DNN) noise cancellation technology enhances call experiences by eliminating unwanted background noise in real-time.

On the other hand, the Plus features six microphones (three on each side) with ENC technology, analyzing and eliminating unwanted background noise for a clearer voice call experience.

In a nutshell, the Creative Zen Air Pro and Plus offers an audio boost to users’ everyday soundscapes, making them the ideal go-to pair of earbuds for an elevated audio experience anytime, anywhere.

Pricing is $59.99 (Plus) and Zen Air Pro is $69.99 (Pro).

What do you think of the Creative Zen Air Plus and Pro? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.