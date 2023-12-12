Noble Audio announces its new Falcon Max audiophile TWS earbuds

Noble Audio today announced that the new Falcon Max TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds will feature groundbreaking solid-state, all-silicon MEMS-based drivers from xMEMS Labs, pioneers in Solid-State Fidelity.

Through a strategic partnership with xMEMS, the Noble Audio Falcon Max will be among the market’s first TWS earbuds to adopt xMEMS’ cutting-edge MEMS speaker technology. With xMEMS’ driver delivering exceptional sound quality, phase coherence, and treble extension, Falcon Max furthers Noble Audio’s status as a pioneer in portable audio experiences.

Noble Audio Falcon Max

This latest version of Noble’s fully wireless earbuds incorporates various of the latest technologies that push Noble’s “sound quality-first” philosophy to the next level.

In addition to the xMEMS drivers, Falcon Max will leverage Qualcomm’s latest SoC and is compatible with aptX adaptive audio codec as well as LDAC.

Falcon Max is the most recent outcome of Noble’s “Trinity design principle” that emphasizes the selection of drivers, SoC, and codecs to ensure best-in-class performance.

Hybrid driver configuration consisting of xMEMS Cowell, for crystal clear high frequencies, and a 10mm diameter high-performance dynamic driver for low frequencies. Together, this combination ensures precise, high fidelity, high-resolution audio across the entire frequency range. SoC: The SoC used is the newest generation Qualcomm QCC5171 (Qualcomm S5 Sound Platform), which doubles computing performance while reducing power consumption by 20% compared to previous products.

The SoC used is the newest generation Qualcomm QCC5171 (Qualcomm S5 Sound Platform), which doubles computing performance while reducing power consumption by 20% compared to previous products. Codecs: Falcon Max is the first Noble Audio product to support Bluetooth 5.3 and LDAC high-resolution wireless audio codec. There’s also support for Qualcomm’s quality certification Snapdragon Sound, SBC, AAC, aptX adaptive (24bit/96kHz, Lossless), and LC3 (for LE-Audio). In another first for the company, Noble Audio will acquire high-resolution wireless certification for Falcon Max.

The Falcon Max sound signature was professionally tuned by Noble Audio acoustic designers, leveraging their years of expertise working on award-winning audiophile IEMs. All told, Falcon Max achieves a premium audio experience. Additional features include:

Compatible with 3rd generation Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which improves comfort and sound quality by dynamically adjusting the noise cancellation effect in real-time according to the user’s body movements and the surrounding environment.

Supports multipoint (up to two devices) and multi-pairing.

Supports aptX Voice for crystal clear speech quality.

4th generation “High Precision Connect Technology” & “True Wireless Mirroring Technology” for high connection stability.

Customizable settings and EQ with a dedicated control app shared with FALCON ANC.

Wireless charging case with multi-function buttons and USB Type-C port.

Includes foam tips for high sound insulation and comfort.

The Noble Audio Falcon Max will start shipping on Dec. 18, 2023 for an MSRP of $270 USD.

