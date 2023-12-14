New on Netflix December 15-21: Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon comes early

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between December 15-21st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 15-21st list, which is headlined by Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated Rebel Moon, a day earlier than originally announced.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in December. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

CoComelon: Play with JJ: Explore JJ’s house for a fun playdate! Learn shapes and numbers, earn stickers, even sing along to familiar songs in this game based on the series.

Death’s Door (coming soon): Become a crow who reaps souls. It’s a dead-end job, but when a thief steals your work, you set off on a sword-slashing quest to unearth death’s secrets.

Farming Simulator 23: Run a rustic virtual farm your way. Plant crops, tend livestock and manage production until your agricultural empire flourishes in this soothing game.

Football Manager 2024 Mobile: You’re the boss of an elite soccer team. Build a dream squad of real-life stars or coach new talent and lead them to victory in this management game.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold: Shape the fate of the Grishaverse. Travel war-torn Ravka and decide which powers prevail in this interactive adventure based on the fantasy series.

And now for the Netflix December 15-21st list:

December 15

Archer: Season 14 🇨🇦

​Carol & The End of The World (NETFLIX SERIES): With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (NETFLIX FILM): A fearless band of chickens flock together to save their own kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that's cooking up something suspicious.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA.

Familia (NETFLIX FILM): As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.

As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions. Get Santa 🇨🇦

The Hills: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸

PAW Patrol: Season 10 🇨🇦

Yoh’ Christmas (NETFLIX SERIES): Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?

December 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables 🇺🇸

December 19

Children Ruin Everything: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

Project Runway: Season 17 🇺🇸

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (NETFLIX COMEDY): Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms.

December 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (NETFLIX SERIES): Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro. Inception 🇨🇦

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (NETFLIX SERIES): Drama, closure and rekindled flames collide as cast members from past seasons of “Love is Blind Brazil” come together in this special reunion episode.

Maestro (NETFLIX FILM): Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (NETFLIX FILM)

December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (NETFLIX SERIES)

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire (NETFLIX FILM): When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. (Originally slated for December 22nd, Netflix announced it would instead get a special early release on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.)

Supa Team 4: Season 2 (NETFLIX FILM): While Mr. Magedzee searches for a cleaner, greener power source, Supa Team 4 searches for the evil Chusi. Will they all find what they're looking for?

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 15-21st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

