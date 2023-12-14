[CES 2024] Latest Lenovo ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops powered by AI and Intel Core Ultra processors

Ahead of CES 2024, Lenovo has announced new ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops powered by the new Intel Core Ultra processors coupled with new AI PC experiences. Let’s dive in and take a look at some of the upcoming devices!

The three new business and consumer laptops from Lenovo are the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 and IdeaPad Pro 5i. All three are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, Windows 11, and feature dedicated AI acceleration support. Ready for the “future of business computing,” the new Intel Core Ultra processors have three compute engines: CPU (Central Processing Unit), GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), and NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which can handle AI PC tasks efficiently and smartly. For example, offloading computing tasks to the NPU (and/or GPU) improves efficiency and performance, as well as delivers better power management and battery life.

Another interesting new feature of the new ThinkPads is the addition of even more tactile markings to the keyboards. Part of the ThinkPad design since 1992 to aid visually impaired users, the company has added new markings to the following keys:

Audio is crucial to visually impaired users. The F2 and F3 will include tactile markings, making it easier to distinguish between volume up and down. Insert key: Insert and Delete keys often sit side-by-side on keyboards and can result in time-wasting and document-ruining problems. Too often, users have deleted or inserted content when they meant to do the opposite. The tactile mark on the Insert key will make it easier to tell the difference between the two keys.

Let’s check out what Lenovo has to say about the new ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops, as well as a new monitor and travel accessories designed for hybrid workers.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop.

“The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 have improved thermals and power consumption management, and Computer Vision features in Lenovo Commercial Vantage. They include wake-on-approach with face sensing and support adaptive dimming on external monitors adding extra security and power savings.

“ThinkPad X1 has always excelled in display options and camera features. Lenovo View provides video-enhancing tools for the camera including a new Low Light Enhancer that can brighten and denoise video in low-light environments. The software runs on the NPU to save power and processor load when running unified communications applications such as Teams or Zoom. ThinkPad X1 will include an optional 8MP camera within its unique Communications Bar that can deliver excellent video conferencing quality. Content becomes even sharper and smoother on the latest optional 120Hz OLED display. The Communications Bar also enables improved usability in the redesigned chassis with narrower bezels that deliver a higher screen-to-body ratio and easy one-handed opening.

“More user-centric innovations enhance device interaction on ThinkPad X1. A larger 120mm TrackPad with physical buttons improves pointing accuracy and one-handed use with the integrated TrackPoint. A new feature to ThinkPad X1 allows users to customize common features from a list of options by double-tapping the TrackPoint to open a TrackPoint Quick Menu. A glass Haptic TouchPad is an optional input method for the first time on ThinkPad X1. The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 also has a larger magnetic pen for a better stylus experience.”

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1.

“The latest ThinkPad X1 Gen 12 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 create a breakthrough moment in premium laptop computing with new AI PC features and customer-centric innovations designed to transform user experiences. Through its focus on constant innovation in design, materials, and usability, and strong collaboration with leading industry partners, Lenovo has delivered new business laptops ready to fulfil its promise of AI for All.”

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989. The complete portfolio will be available starting March 2024. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639.

IdeaPad Pro 5i

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i laptops.

“Push power to the limit with the new Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 9), the world’s first consumer Intel Evo Edition laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, which power the device’s AI PC experience by providing faster AI-powered photo creation and editing, quicker video export, and speedier multitasking thanks to Intel AI. That means text-to-image capabilities, generative AI text creation, and quickening photo and video editing workflows by providing higher-quality previews and faster video export. With these all-new processors from Intel and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU pushing up to 115 TDP, the IdeaPad Pro 5i is supercharged with fast, generative AI-based creation tools to help creators bring their ideas to life, and the freedom to fit into more workflow styles with both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Whether it’s creating, editing, or even gaming, visuals are vibrant, crisp, and clean on the up to 16:10 OLED 100 percent DCI-P3 120Hz display.”

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 9) is available now, with an expected starting price of $1,149.99.

ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor

The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D monitor.

“Just like the next wave of business laptops, the Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is available now and ready to boost productivity and efficiency. The glasses-free 3D monitor now features an even more intuitive and interactive user interface version of 3D Explorer, which welcomes creators to the 3D realm and can also be used in 2D. Additionally, the monitor now comes with increased software support through proprietary applications, including Design Engine, which eliminates the need for individual plug-ins to provide a true interdimensional hybrid design experience. Users can now design in 2D and visualize in 3D, or use its 2D-to-3D Converter, enabling AI-powered 2D to 3D image, video, and content conversion in real time. With AI, high resolution with high refresh rate 2D content instantly transforms into vivid 3D content with precise spatial reconstruction, regardless of how complex the backgrounds can be, and all without requiring additional power or system upgrades.

“The 27-inch glasses-free 3D monitor projects two independent images to the user’s eyes so that each sees the subject from a slightly different angle and paired with a 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color accuracy, real-time eye-tracking technology, and a switchable lenticular lens – offering a natural 3D viewing experience.”

The Lenovo ThinkVision 3D Monitor will be available in select markets starting February 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,999.

Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock

The Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock.

“The Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock is a hub designed for users who work both onsite and remotely, helping them perform tasks and goals effectively and efficiently through an easy connection of external displays and devices. Connect a supported USB-C™ laptop to enable seven ports that boost performance, including two for dual 4K displays. Enjoy fast USB and dedicated ethernet connectivity, and continuous power supply with an ‘Always-On’ USB port and up to 100W14 USB-C PD (Power Delivery) port to power a connected laptop. The travel dock is sleek, universal, features adjustable cable management, and is built using 66% Post-Consumer Recycled Content (PCC) in the exterior and plastic-free packaging.”

The Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $109.99.

Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset

The Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset.

“The Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset is perfectly engineered for hybrid workspaces, it allows users more flexibility and autonomy in multiple work environments. The headset is a Certified for Microsoft Teams powerhouse with a USB-A Bluetooth® Audio Receiver for simple and reliable connection. Experience the magic of multipoint Bluetooth capabilities that allow connection to two devices at once, and enjoy an impressive 30 hours of talk time between charges. The intuitive design, complete with adjustable and replaceable memory foam ear cups, offers an exceptional level of comfort, offering a better work experience. Certified for Microsoft Teams and optimized for all unified communications platforms, this headset delivers crystal clear audio quality, making sure users are always heard loud and clear on calls.”

The Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset will be available starting April 2024, with an expected starting price of $99.99.

What do you think about the latest Lenovo ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops and other devices?