[CES 2024] Ultra-slim ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED announced with new Intel processors

We’re here in Toronto, Canada checking out the upcoming ASUS lineup for 2024. While most of what we’re checking out is still under wraps until CES, the company has allowed us to spill the details on the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED.

Sleek and ultra-portable, configurations of the new Zenbook 14 OLED start with the new Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Some other key features of the ASUS Zenbook OLED 14 include:

Perfect on-the-go device : Thinner and lighter than ever, weighing just 1.2 kg with a 14.9 mm profile

: Thinner and lighter than ever, weighing just 1.2 kg with a 14.9 mm profile Extended battery life : Up to 15 hours for uninterrupted productivity.

: Up to 15 hours for uninterrupted productivity. Punchy performance : Equipped with the new Intel® Evo™ Edition with up to flagship AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 CPU processor, up to 16 GB of onboard LPDDR5X-7467 RAM, up to a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, and true-to-life 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display

: Equipped with the new Intel® Evo™ Edition with up to flagship AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 CPU processor, up to 16 GB of onboard LPDDR5X-7467 RAM, up to a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, and true-to-life 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display Comprehensive connectivity : Includes two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a combo audio jack for versatile connectivity.

: Includes two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a combo audio jack for versatile connectivity. Premium user experience: Improved user experience with face login, new super-linear speakers and new quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard

Improved user experience with face login, new super-linear speakers and new quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard Remarkable battery life: A remarkable 15 hours of battery life, powered by a 75 Wh large capacity battery with Type-C easy charge and fast charge technology, ensuring uninterrupted productivity on the go.

A remarkable 15 hours of battery life, powered by a 75 Wh large capacity battery with Type-C easy charge and fast charge technology, ensuring uninterrupted productivity on the go. Made for the Earth: Sustainable design uses recycled and recyclable materials; tested to US military-grade durability standards for an extended service life

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED ultra-slim laptop.

ASUS was also kind enough to send us a Zenbook 14 OLED earlier this week and our initial impressions are pretty solid so far. As mentioned above, the dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 out, USB 3.2 Type-A port, and 3.5mm audio jack are perfect for most working scenarios. New Intel processor aside, the 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120Hz touchscreen is a treat: crisp, clear, and great colours. The FHD IR camera works great for biometric facial recognition, and I have to say, the “new super-linear” speakers are some of the best I’ve heard in a laptop to date. There are also a couple of fun features I’ve noticed, including turning the touchpad into a calculator with an LED overlay and a focus mode that dims non-focused windows to increase battery life and improve focus on the task at hand. Be sure to check back sometime next week for our full review.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is available for pre-order today from the ASUS e-shop with a starting MSRP of CAD$1,399 and is expected to start shipping within a few days. Early next year, the Intel Core Ultra 7 version with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM will be available for CAD$1,599 from Best Buy.

What do you think about the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED? Are you likely to pick one up once they’re available early next year? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.