Final announces its affordable $119 UX2000 ANC headphones

ANC headphones are becoming an essential tech gadget in most people’s arsenal. Whether they need them for working in remote spaces, or just to close out the world to enjoy music, ANC headphones are hot. ANC headphones used to be super expensive, but these days, you can find many at reasonable price points. The new Final UX2000 ANC headphones are precisely what you need if you would rather not break the bank.

Available in Cream or Black, the Final UX2000 will be available to buy on the 8th December for £99/$119/€109 from Amazon and selected retailers worldwide. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the new UX2000.

The Final UX2000 inherits the legacy of the UX3000 while introducing its own unique design and features. Developed for everyday use, the UX2000 is lightweight and robust with a premium matte finish that is resistant to fingerprints and smudges for a clean and professional look. The advanced hybrid noise-cancelling technology removes a significant amount of background and ambient noise for an immersive and distraction free listening experience.

Designed for all-day comfort and usability, the UX2000 has a multi-fit housing structure with multiple points of adjustment for getting that perfect fit. The soft earpads and headband padding provide support that reduces fatigue and with up to 45 hours of audio playback, users can be confident in experiencing a full day of constant use in comfort. Additionally, Final has included an ENC Mic system that eliminates ambient noise, ensuring clear voice communication during calls and gaming sessions.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation: Equipped with a sophisticated system that effectively cancels external noises for a serene listening experience.

Gaming Mode with Low-Latency: Specially designed for gamers, providing synchronized audio with on-screen action for an immersive gaming experience.

Up to 45 Hours of music Playback: Offers substantial playback time, ideal for long commutes, work sessions, or gaming marathons.

Multi-Fit Housing Structure: Adjustable in multiple directions for a perfect fit, ensuring comfort even during extended use.

Fingerprint-Proof Matte Finish: The body of the device features a matte finish, making it resistant to fingerprints and oil, and ensuring that it doesn’t easily show dirt.

Foldable Design for Compact Storage: The headphones can be folded into a compact form, making them convenient to carry.

Color: Cream/Black

Communication Format: Bluetooth 5.3

Frequency Response: 20 Hz — 20 kHz

Codecs Supported: SBC, AAC

Profiles Supported: HFP, A2DP, AVRCP

Continuous Music Playback: ANC ON:45 hours. ANC OFF:60 hours

Maximum Standby Time: Max 200 hours (ANC OFF)

Charging Time: 2.5 hours

Battery Capacity: 700mAh

