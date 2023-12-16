Leaving Netflix January 2024: Spy Kids (US) and Hunger Games (CA)

It’s that time again! Various movies, including a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in January 2024 — fortunately, you have at least a few weeks before they do as Netflix was kind enough to send over the list earlier than usual! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

The list is a bit shorter than in previous months with a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the Sky Kids movies alongside a few others. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch the Hunger Games movies.

Table of contents

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in January 2024. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

January 5

  • BlacKkKlansman 🇺🇸
  • Get Out 🇺🇸
  • Love Island USA: Season 2 🇺🇸
  • Ma 🇺🇸

January 12

  • Spy Kids 🇺🇸
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams 🇺🇸
  • Spy Kids 3: Game Over 🇺🇸

January 14

  • A Simple Favor 🇨🇦
  • The Doll 🇺🇸
  • The Doll 2 🇺🇸
  • Uncharted 🇺🇸

January 19

  • The Real World: Season 28 🇺🇸

January 20

  • The Hunger Games 🇨🇦
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 🇨🇦
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 🇨🇦
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 🇨🇦

January 21

  • Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7 🇨🇦

January 22

  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer 🇺🇸

January 24

  • Begin Again 🇺🇸

January 31

  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi 🇺🇸
  • Baby Mama 🇺🇸
  • The Bling Ring 🇺🇸
  • Call Me by Your Name 🇺🇸
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 🇺🇸
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1 🇺🇸
  • Crazy. Stupid. Love. 🇨🇦
  • Eat Pray Love 🇺🇸
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall 🇺🇸
  • La La Land 🇺🇸
  • Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in January 2024? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

