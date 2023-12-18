Black Shark unveils super affordable smartwatches with impressive battery life

Black Shark is typically known for its gaming-centric smartphones. Last week, they announced the S1 Pro and S1 Classic smartwatches which boast impressive battery life and a super affordable price point.

With a refined sports smartwatch design, the S1 Pro and S1 Classic both feature 1.43″ AMOLED displays. The S1 Pro takes it a step further with an Ultra-Clear Display which Black Shark says delivers crystal-clear visuals with an immersive viewing experience.

The Black Shark S1 Pro smartwatch.

As far as battery life is concerned, the S1 Pro will have up to 15 days of battery life while the S1 Classic features up to 12 days of battery life. Both Black Shark Smartwatches feature over 100 sports modes for comprehensive tracking and on-the-go ENC Bluetooth Calling. The S1 Pro takes things a bit further and is also compatible with ChatGPT. The ChatGPT support provides a personalized and interactive experience straight from the watch.

Available on the Black Shark website for shipping to the U.S. and Europe, the Black Shark S1 Pro retails for $76.90/€76.90 while the Black Shark S1 Classic retails for $66.90/€66.90. For those in other regions, the BlackShark S1 Pro can be purchased from AliExpress as well.

