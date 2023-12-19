REDMAGIC 9 Pro gaming smartphone International Version now available for pre-order

We’ve reviewed a few REDMAGIC gaming smartphones in the past and the company is back with the REDMAGIC 9 PRO, available to pre-order internationally starting next week.

To start, let’s take a quick peek at some of the key features of the REDMAGIC 9 Pro gaming smartphone:

The UDC 5th gen full screen has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2480*1116 resolution, 2000Hz instant touch sample rate, 960Hz average screen touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 100% color accuracy.

REDMAGIC 9 Pro has a 6500mAh battery and 80W charging with a full charge with daily use lasting up to 56 hours.

Device has two rear cameras – Samsung GN5 50MP main camera with OIS, 7P lens, and APL-coated anti-glare, and Samsung JN1 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with optimized distortion correction. Front camera is 16MP Full Screen with improved resolution up to 30%.

ICE 13 cooling system has a shark fin fan with 22,000 RPM and custom RGB lights.

Dimensions: 163.98×76.35×8.9mm; Weight: 229g

Connectivity: 5G and USB 3.2

Audio experience with gaming: Dual 1115K speakers 3 microphones, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a DTS:X ULTRA certification

RGB light strip with 16.8 million colors

REDMAGIC Studio can cast ultra-long distances of up to 30 meters and supports up to 4K transmissions

Accessories: Cyberbuds DAO TWS, gaming mechanical keyboard, gaming mouse, and

protective case.

REDMAGIC introduced its latest gaming phone as “The Chill That Never Quits” due to its upgraded ICE 13 cooling system for uninterrupted gaming sessions. The international version boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and has a flat back with no camera bump for added comfort. The Snapdragon chip offers improved performance (32% increase in CPU and 34% increase in GPU) while reducing power consumption — a win-win for mobile gamers.

The Red Core 2 is a dedicated gaming chip by REDMAGIC, further optimizing the device. Coupled with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the CPU and GPU power consumption have both been reduced by up to 38%. Toss in a 6500mAh dual-cell battery with 80W super-fast charging, the REDMAIGC Pro 9 gaming smartphone lasts up to 56 hours on a single charge.

The ICE 13 cooling system is a 10-layer cooling system that includes a double-layer super large vapor chamber plate located under the screen. The system also features a high-speed turbofan that operates at just 4DB thanks to its ultra-thin blades, shark fin internal inlet, energy-efficient coil, and metal cover. As REDMAGIC states:

The improved heat dissipation in this phone is achieved through a larger VC area, a straighter air duct, and reduced wind resistance. This prevents heat from being stored centrally at the CPU, allowing the built-in fan with a speed of 22,000 rpm to dissipate the heat faster. As a result, the temperature of the CPU core, which is the main source of heat in the phone, is reduced by up to 25°C compared to the previous generation. This improvement ensures that there is no reduction in CPU frequency due to excessive temperature. REDMAGIC press release

The ICE 13 cooling system in the REDMAGIC 9 Pro gaming smartphone.

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro is a gaming smartphone with three unique designs and storage options: 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB, allowing users to choose the one that suits their needs and preferences. The Snowfall design, with a tranquil and translucent finish, is inspired by the winter landscape. The Sleet design reflects the icy nature of sleet with a sleek black version. The Cyclone design features stormy gray hues resembling a tropical cyclone’s swirling force.

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro International Version will be available for pre-order from redmagic.gg on December 27, 2023, starting at $649/€649/£579 depending on the configuration. It is expected to ship on January 3, 2024.

What do you think about the REDMAGIC 9 Pro International Version? Will you be picking one up?