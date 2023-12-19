Eve adds three new Matter devices to its portfolio

Eve today announced Eve Energy Outlet, a smart outlet featuring Matter technology. Eve Energy Outlet uses Thread to connect to the home network and features two receptacles that can be switched and automated individually. The Eve Energy Outlet features advanced energy monitoring functionality to help Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings users understand their energy consumption over time. Available in white, the outlet replaces any existing outlet and can be used in single- or multi-gang installations.

Alongside Eve Energy Outlet, Eve Systems announced the Matter model of Eve Light Switch and the upcoming launch of the Eve Blinds Collection, a curated lineup of made-to-measure smart blinds featuring Matter and Eve’s Adaptive Shading technology that ensures an optimal indoor climate. Here’s what the rest of the press release had to say.

Eve Energy Outlet will be available from the Eve Store and Amazon for $49.95, beginning February 6th. Eve Light Switch featuring Matter technology will arrive in the second quarter of 2024 for $49.95. The Eve Blinds Collection will be available in the US and Germany from the Eve Store starting on February 1st.

“Eve Energy Outlet, Eve Light Switch and Eve Blinds integrate seamlessly into modern interiors and are a great choice for homeowners looking to design a comprehensive, long-lasting, and energy-efficient smart home infrastructure”, says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “Thanks to Matter, they are the most future-proof choices to manage energy usage, lighting and shading.”

Eve Energy Outlet: Eve Energy Outlet is the first in-wall product in the most successful segment in Eve’s lineup – energy management products. While Eve Energy, a smart plug, is defined by flexibility, Eve Energy Outlet offers a sleek and permanent solution. Both options allow app and voice control, remote access, scenes and automations on the major Matter platforms. Through the Eve app for iPhone and iPad, and the SmartThings app, users can also utilize Eve Energy and Eve Energy Outlet to monitor and control their energy consumption.

The Matter-enabled Eve Light Switch delivers the convenience of connected lighting without replacing a single bulb. Lights can be easily turned on or off via app or voice control. Through idyllic scenes, Eve Light Switch works in unison with additional Matter devices. The Eve app for iPhone and iPad makes setting up on-board schedules effortless, enabling lights to automatically turn on and off independently of a smartphone or internet connection Eve Blinds Collection: The Eve Blinds Collection is a curated collection of made-to-measure blinds featuring Eve MotionBlinds technology and, most notably, Eve’s own Adaptive Shading function. Available through the Eve app for iPhone and iPad, it lets roller blinds with Eve MotionBlinds technology automatically close according to the position of the sun. The high-quality fabrics used for the Eve Blinds Collection are available in semi-transparent and blackout options and with insulating properties that help save energy. Roller blinds from the Eve Blinds Collection will be available to order in the USA and Germany exclusively from the Eve Store.

