[CES 2024] LG announces 2024 UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup

Ahead of CES 2024 in a few weeks, LG has announced its 2024 UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup which consists of six new and upgraded models.

The flagship of the announcement is the 32-inch 4K gaming monitor (32GS95UE). This gaming monitor is the first UltraGear monitor equipped with a new Dual-Hz feature. The new feature allows users to switch between 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240Hz and Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480Hz with a single click. Depending on the game one is playing, one can quickly focus on visuals for story-driven games or higher framerates for fast-paced action titles.

“LG’s new lineup of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors elevates the gaming experience with groundbreaking technologies and a variety of sizes and form factors. LG is dedicated to leading the gaming monitor segment and meeting gamers’ needs, designing innovative products that deliver a deeply satisfying visual and audio performance.” Lee Yoon-suk, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

Other features of the 32GS95UE OLED gaming monitor include a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, self-lit OLED technology, minimal screen bezels, and an integrated front-facing sound system with DTS Virtual:X support.

The LG UltraGear OLED 32-inch 32GS95UE gaming-monitor.

A pair of UltraWide Quad-HD OLED curved displays were also announced: the 34-inch 34GS95QE and its larger sibling, the 39-inch 39GS95QE. Featuring a tight 800R curvature, they also boast a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and more.

Finally, upgraded versions of the 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE were announced. The 45GS95QE, 45GS96QB, and 27GS95QE have high refresh rates, fast response times, and are VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified. The 45-inch 45GS96QB features an 800R curved OLED display, while the 27GS95QE has a 27-inch flat OLED display.

Specifications of the new LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors.

U.S. pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

