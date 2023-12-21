New on Netflix December 22-28: Time to catch up over the holidays

First off, Happy Holidays and Seasons Greetings to you and yours this holiday season! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between December 22-28th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 22-28th list, which is headlined by Zach Snyder’s Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire which was released a day early (December 21st).

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in December. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

CoComelon: Play with JJ: Explore JJ’s house for a fun playdate! Learn shapes and numbers, earn stickers, even sing along to familiar songs in this game based on the series.

Death’s Door (coming soon): Become a crow who reaps souls. It’s a dead-end job, but when a thief steals your work, you set off on a sword-slashing quest to unearth death’s secrets.

Farming Simulator 23: Run a rustic virtual farm your way. Plant crops, tend livestock and manage production until your agricultural empire flourishes in this soothing game.

Football Manager 2024 Mobile: You’re the boss of an elite soccer team. Build a dream squad of real-life stars or coach new talent and lead them to victory in this management game.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold: Shape the fate of the Grishaverse. Travel war-torn Ravka and decide which powers prevail in this interactive adventure based on the fantasy series.

And now for the Netflix December 22-28th list:

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul’s grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire (NETFLIX FILM): When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.

When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. Sing 2 🇨🇦

December 24

A Vampire in the Family (NETFLIX FILM): When a fainthearted ex-soccer player learns his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination plans, he must gather his courage and save the day.

The Manny (NETFLIX SERIES): A high-powered executive hires a rancher in a panic to care for her kids. Little does she know, he'll challenge her views of gender roles — and of love.

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (NETFLIX COMEDY): The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence.

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 🇺🇸

December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry (NETFLIX FILM): Suddenly alone during the late stages of her pregnancy, Sara receives an unexpected lifeline when Linda, her estranged older sister, arrives.

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The brutal conditions of an infamous wilderness therapy camp — and the alleged abuse of the troubled teens who attended — are exposed in this gripping tell-all documentary.

December 28

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 22-28th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

