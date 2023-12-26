LG has announced LG PuriCare AeroFurniture ahead of CES 2024

LG is a worldwide company that services multiple countries, across the globe. So it’s not surprising that they would make announcements ahead of CES 2024. The latest comes from LG Taiwan and was announced at a special event hosted at the distinguished ELIZ Group furniture store in Taipei. The new LG PuriCare AeroFurniture was introduced.

LG provided very little technical information in its press release of the LG PuriCare AeroFurniture, instead focusing on the Taipei event itself. But here is what we know about this multifunction piece of tech.

The new LG PuriCare AeroFurniture is the company’s attempt at making the air purifier more attractive as a piece of furniture. We all know air purifiers can look a bit clunky and ugly in living spaces, so the LG PuriCare aims to change that. How? Built into these air purifiers is wireless charging for your devices, a table-top, and mood lighting to fit your ambiance.

The design reminds me of a few Bluetooth speakers I’ve seen in the past. The rounded and tapered base is the air purifier itself, and the table-top houses your wireless charging. No technical details were given, but we assume the wireless charging should charge most flagship phones as well as earbuds and other devices.

There are two options of table-top available, round or oblong, and three color options: gray, yellow and rose. There are buttons under the table-top that give you control of airflow, and mood lighting. The LG PuriCare AeroFurniture is certainly unique and for that reason, we don’t think it will appeal to a broad market of users. This is probably why they chose not to announce it at CES 2024.

Still, there is likely a market out there for such a device and we have no doubt some users will find it appealing. Pricing and other technical details were not shared, but the company does intend to bring this device to IFA in 2024, which tells us that LG figures this to be a hit outside the United States.

