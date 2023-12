[CES 2024] The LG MyView smart monitors are set to be unveiled at CES

LG Electronics’ new lineup of ‘LG MyView’ smart monitors will be revealed at CES 2024. Designed for productivity and entertainment, each monitor comes with the webOS platform and offers various user-friendly features and connectivity options.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The company says that the LG MyView branding, which is making its debut in 2024, communicates the personalized user experience delivered by the company’s premium smart monitors. The 32SR85U will be available to purchase for $599.99 at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. The 32SR70U and 32SR83U respectively will be available to purchase for $499.99. U.S. availability will be announced at a later date. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

LG MyView Smart Monitors

LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream movies, series and sports, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The new-for-2024 models – including the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U – are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays that provide impressive picture quality. Thanks to webOS, LG’s latest smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from. To suit different tastes, some LG MyView models are available in various colors, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink and cotton green.

Adopting 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 × 2,160) IPS panels, the new LG MyView displays (models 32SR85U, 32SR83U and 32SR70U) raise the bar for picture quality in the smart monitor category. The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U come with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout, while the 32SR70U has a low-profile base for a compact and stylish appearance. The 32SR85U has been honored with a CES 2024 Innovation Award, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.

With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView supports remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a vast and growing catalog of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 × 1,080) webcam, ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, emphasized, “LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design and much more. Our personalized lifestyle monitors can meet each customer’s individual needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they’re watching, working or working out.”

What do you think of these new monitors? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.